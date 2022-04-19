Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Allu Arjun rejects hefty amount, walks out of Pan Masala endorsement, find out why

     Allu Arjun has been vocal about his opposition to the use of cigarettes. He's even asked his followers to give up smoking.
     

    Bangalore, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 6:41 PM IST

    South star Allu Arjun has captured millions of hearts once again after leaving his international fans astonished with his outstanding acting in Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise. This time, the actor has made news not because of his films, but because he turned down an expensive endorsement deal.

    We learned from sources that the actor was offered a large payment for an endorsement by a Pan Masala brand, but he turned it down without delay. Allu Arjun does not use cigarettes in his personal life. The actor does not want his followers to see the commercial and then go out and buy the substance, which is unhealthy and may lead to addiction.

    Allu Arjun promotes healthy practices such as planting trees that benefit both the individual and the environment. While he has no power over whether or not smoking is allowed in movies, he has used every opportunity to emphasise his opposition to consumption.

    "AA was offered a large money for a cigarette brand endorsement, but he turned it down without hesitation because he does not consume tobacco," according to a source quoted by the entertainment portal.

    "While smoking in movies is something that he can't control," the insider said of his appearances in films, "where feasible he has accentuated the message of being against the concept of consuming."

    Allu Arjun has been quite vocal about avoiding using tobacco products on several occasions. He's even asked his followers to give up smoking. If the above-mentioned incident is to be true, the actor has reaffirmed his anti-tobacco stance.

    On the work front, Allu Arjun has last seen in Pushpa: The Rise along with Rashmika Mandanna. The film became one of the biggest post-pandemic blockbusters. Currently, the actor is said to be filming its sequel Pushpa: The Rule.

