5 Shocking Ways WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XL Could End
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XL promises drama, chaos, and possibly a major title twist. Here's how the night could wrap up in true WWE fashion.
Seth Rollins Cashes in After Goldberg’s Farewell Victory
If Goldberg stuns the world by defeating Gunther in his final WWE match, the celebration might be short-lived. Seth Rollins could seize the moment and cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, bringing the curtain down with a shocking title change.
Gunther Dominates to Solidify His Reign
The Imperium leader might not be ready to let go of the World Heavyweight Championship just yet. Gunther could power through Goldberg to retain the title, adding another Hall of Famer to his list of victims and walking into SummerSlam with massive momentum.
Roman Reigns Returns to Spoil the Cash-In Attempt
Just when Seth Rollins looks poised to cash in, Roman Reigns could make his thunderous return. The Head of the Table might lay waste to Rollins, halting his title aspirations and reclaiming the spotlight at Saturday Night’s Main Event.
Goldberg Ends His Career With the Championship
WWE could choose to let Goldberg go out in legendary fashion. The Hall of Famer might defeat Gunther and celebrate his retirement as World Champion, only to surrender the title on RAW, ending his run on a high.
Rollins Inserts Himself Into the Match Itself
There’s always a twist in WWE. Rollins could cash in during the actual Goldberg vs. Gunther bout, turning it into a Triple Threat. With chaos unfolding, The Visionary might walk away with the gold in true opportunistic fashion.