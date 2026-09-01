Actor Allu Arjun extended warm greetings to his ‘Pushpa’ director Sukumar for winning the National Film Award, stating "this award means as much to me as mine." Allu Arjun had previously won a National Award for his role in the same film.

Actor Allu Arjun extended his warmest greetings to his ‘Pushpa’ director Sukumar B for being awared the prestigious National Film Award on Tuesday. In an X post, Allu Arjun, who previously won a National Award for Best Actor for his role ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, celebrating both of their wins.

“Heartfelt congratulations to my director @aryasukku garu! Been awaiting this moment. This award means as much to me as mine. In the end, both of us got National Awards for #PUSHPA. Grateful,” he wrote.

Heartfelt congratulations to my director @aryasukku garu! Been awaiting this moment. This award means as much to me as mine. In the end, both of us got National Awards for #PUSHPA. Grateful. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/atAbQlM8Zf — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 22, 2026

'Pushpa' Team Celebrates Dual Win

The milestone was also celebrated on the film’s official social media handle with the caption, “A National Honour for a story that rewrote the rules. Congratulations to @aryasukku Garu on winning the Best Screenplay Writer award for #Pushpa2TheRule at the prestigious 72nd National Film Awards.”

A National Honour for a story that rewrote the rules 🔥🔥 Congratulations to @aryasukku Garu on winning the Best Screenplay Writer award for #Pushpa2TheRule at the prestigious 72nd National Film Awards ❤‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cq4Vc3jPgt — Pushpa (@PushpaMovie) September 22, 2026

Sukumar Honoured at 72nd National Film Awards

On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Film Awards at a ceremony held in Gujarat’s Kevadia, where Sukumar was honoured with the coveted award for Best Original Screenplay for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. Released in December 2024, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' created history at the box office and went on to break several records. Directed by Sukumar, the action-drama features Allu Arjun in the role of Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

About the National Awards

Instituted in 1954, the National Awards are among the most prestigious honours of Indian cinema, which recognise excellence across Feature Films, Non-Feature Films and Writing on Cinema and include a wide range of languages, regions and forms of filmmaking.

The 72nd National Award took place in Gujarat for the first time this year. It took place at Kevadia which is famous for the 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had dedicated the world’s tallest statue, the ‘Statue of Unity’, to the nation on October 31, 2018. (ANI)

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