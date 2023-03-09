Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    All is not well with Prabhas? Adipurush actor goes abroad for treatment

    Prabhas' health has long been a reason to worry. The rigorous pace of work exacerbated Prabhas' poor health. According to reports, he was forced to travel abroad for additional medical care.

    All is not well with Prabhas? Adipurush actor off abroad for treatment RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 1:22 PM IST

    Prabhas was presently filming his upcoming movies Salaar, Adipurush, and Project K. According to reports, the actor became ill and had to cancel the filming. It is said that the actor became sick due to the high temperatures. He is alleged to have gone to a hospital for the same reason. 

    Doctors who examined him advised him to rest before returning to work. An official declaration about Prabhas' health is still pending.

    Prabhas' fans are waiting for his next film, but it looks like they will be a long pause. According to reports, Prabhas had to wait longer to join the shooting after he is fully healed. Hence, he is apparently forced to travel abroad for more treatment. There is no information available on the actor's health.

    Also Read: Ram Charan to make his Hollywood debut soon? 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

    Prabhas' fitness has long been a source of worry
    According to reports, the actor has been working nonstop on various projects and has not had a break in a long time. The rigorous pace of work might have exacerbated Prabhas' poor health.

    Also Read: Satish Kaushik death: Javed Akhtar, Raj Babbar, and Anupam Kher spotted at late star's house

    Fans are eagerly awaiting his return to work following his recovery. They are anticipating the release of his flick Adipurush on June 16. It was originally scheduled to be released on January 12, but after receiving a negative response to its teaser, director Om Raut opted to revamp the film and postponed it.

    On the other hand, reports of Prabha's engagement to Kriti Sanon grab headlines. It has been widely rumoured that they will marry in the Maldives.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2023, 1:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Holi 2023: Virat Kohli to Yuzvendra Chahal - Here is how Indian cricketers and their partners celebrated the occasion (PHOTOS)-ayh

    Holi 2023: Kohli to Chahal - Here's how Indian cricketers and their partners celebrated the occasion (PHOTOS)

    Anupam Kher confirms his best friend Satish Kaushik died of heart attack, said, 'He felt uneasy' vma

    'Life will never be the same without you...' Anupam Kher's heartfelt note for Satish Kaushik

    Will Ram Charan make his Hollywood debut soon? RRR star wants to work with Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt RBA

    Ram Charan to make his Hollywood debut soon? RRR star wants to work with Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt

    Video and pictures: Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's Holi party in LA RBA

    Video and pictures: Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's Holi party in LA

    Here what SS Rajamouli has to say about RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Oscars nominee; know song details RBA

    Here's what SS Rajamouli has to say about RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Oscars nominee; know song details

    Recent Stories

    Holi 2023: Virat Kohli to Yuzvendra Chahal - Here is how Indian cricketers and their partners celebrated the occasion (PHOTOS)-ayh

    Holi 2023: Kohli to Chahal - Here's how Indian cricketers and their partners celebrated the occasion (PHOTOS)

    AP EAMCET 2023 notification likely to be released on March 10; registration from March 11 - adt

    AP EAMCET 2023 notification likely to be released on March 10; registration from March 11

    football Disappointed Mbappe opens up on PSG's Champions League exit vs Bayern Munich brushes aside future talks snt

    'Disappointed': Mbappe opens up on PSG's Champions League exit; brushes aside future talks

    Afghanistan is world's most repressive country for women': United Nations AJR

    'Afghanistan is world's most repressive country for women': United Nations

    Anupam Kher confirms his best friend Satish Kaushik died of heart attack, said, 'He felt uneasy' vma

    'Life will never be the same without you...' Anupam Kher's heartfelt note for Satish Kaushik

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon