All is not well with Prabhas? Adipurush actor goes abroad for treatment

Prabhas' health has long been a reason to worry. The rigorous pace of work exacerbated Prabhas' poor health. According to reports, he was forced to travel abroad for additional medical care.

Prabhas was presently filming his upcoming movies Salaar, Adipurush, and Project K. According to reports, the actor became ill and had to cancel the filming. It is said that the actor became sick due to the high temperatures. He is alleged to have gone to a hospital for the same reason.

Doctors who examined him advised him to rest before returning to work. An official declaration about Prabhas' health is still pending.

Prabhas' fans are waiting for his next film, but it looks like they will be a long pause. According to reports, Prabhas had to wait longer to join the shooting after he is fully healed. Hence, he is apparently forced to travel abroad for more treatment. There is no information available on the actor's health.

Prabhas' fitness has long been a source of worry

According to reports, the actor has been working nonstop on various projects and has not had a break in a long time. The rigorous pace of work might have exacerbated Prabhas' poor health.

Fans are eagerly awaiting his return to work following his recovery. They are anticipating the release of his flick Adipurush on June 16. It was originally scheduled to be released on January 12, but after receiving a negative response to its teaser, director Om Raut opted to revamp the film and postponed it.

On the other hand, reports of Prabha's engagement to Kriti Sanon grab headlines. It has been widely rumoured that they will marry in the Maldives.