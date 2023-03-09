Ram Charan to make his Hollywood debut soon? RRR star wants to work with Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt

This comes only a few days after Ram Charan stated, "Who doesn't want to be a Hollywood actor?" Ram once said he would like to collaborate with Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, and Brad Pitt.

Ram Charan, the star of RRR, will be making his Hollywood debut very soon. During a recent interview with podcaster Sam Fragaso, the actor disclosed that he is now in negotiations for a Hollywood movie.

According to sources, the Tollywood star also stated that an official announcement about his Hollywood movie will be made 'in a few months'. In addition, Ram Charan stated that he would like to collaborate with Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, and Brad Pitt. The announcement has made Ram Charan fans who expect to witness the RRR actor as a 'global star' are incredibly happy.

Also Read: Satish Kaushik Last Video: When legendary star smiled and posed for paparazzis

Incidentally, this comes only a day after Charan remarked on David Poland's long-running DP/30 series, "Who doesn't want to be a Hollywood actor?"

"The globe is coming together, it's becoming one, and I feel film is also going to be known as 'global cinema'. It's no longer Hollywood or Bollywood; the forests are all going to burn down. (There should be) cultural interaction, talent exchange... I truly want all of your directors to see us as actors, and I want to do the same. It'll be a fantastic collaboration," the actor stated.

Also Read: Skincare tips: Know Malaika Arora's secret ingredient for youthful and flawless skin

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is now in the United States promoting his film RRR ahead of the 2023 Oscars. The film's blockbuster song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Song category for 2023.

The actor recently spoke about his project on two renowned Hollywood chat shows, Good Morning America and KLTA Entertainment. At the latter, he was also presented as the "Brad Pitt of India," which startled the actor, who said, "I admire Brad Pitt for sure." Apart from that, the producers of RRR had a special showing of their film earlier this month in Los Angeles, which apparently drew over 1400 people.

