Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Charan to make his Hollywood debut soon? RRR star wants to work with Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt

    This comes only a few days after Ram Charan stated, "Who doesn't want to be a Hollywood actor?" Ram once said he would like to collaborate with Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, and Brad Pitt.

    Will Ram Charan make his Hollywood debut soon? RRR star wants to work with Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 9, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

    Ram Charan, the star of RRR, will be making his Hollywood debut very soon. During a recent interview with podcaster Sam Fragaso, the actor disclosed that he is now in negotiations for a Hollywood movie.

    According to sources, the Tollywood star also stated that an official announcement about his Hollywood movie will be made 'in a few months'. In addition, Ram Charan stated that he would like to collaborate with Julia Roberts, Tom Cruise, and Brad Pitt. The announcement has made Ram Charan fans who expect to witness the RRR actor as a 'global star' are incredibly happy.

    Also Read: Satish Kaushik Last Video: When legendary star smiled and posed for paparazzis

    Incidentally, this comes only a day after Charan remarked on David Poland's long-running DP/30 series, "Who doesn't want to be a Hollywood actor?"

    "The globe is coming together, it's becoming one, and I feel film is also going to be known as 'global cinema'. It's no longer Hollywood or Bollywood; the forests are all going to burn down. (There should be) cultural interaction, talent exchange... I truly want all of your directors to see us as actors, and I want to do the same. It'll be a fantastic collaboration," the actor stated.

    Also Read: Skincare tips: Know Malaika Arora's secret ingredient for youthful and flawless skin

    Meanwhile, Ram Charan is now in the United States promoting his film RRR ahead of the 2023 Oscars. The film's blockbuster song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for an Oscar in the Best Song category for 2023.

    The actor recently spoke about his project on two renowned Hollywood chat shows, Good Morning America and KLTA Entertainment. At the latter, he was also presented as the "Brad Pitt of India," which startled the actor, who said, "I admire Brad Pitt for sure." Apart from that, the producers of RRR had a special showing of their film earlier this month in Los Angeles, which apparently drew over 1400 people.
     

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Video and pictures: Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's Holi party in LA RBA

    Video and pictures: Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough at Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's Holi party in LA

    Here what SS Rajamouli has to say about RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Oscars nominee; know song details RBA

    Here's what SS Rajamouli has to say about RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' Oscars nominee; know song details

    Satish Kaushik Last Video: When legendary star smiled and posed for paparazzis vma

    Satish Kaushik Last Video: When legendary star smiled and posed for paparazzis

    Satish Kaushik's last Instagram post will make you smile; check out his Holi pictures vma

    Satish Kaushik’s last Instagram post will make you smile; check out his Holi pictures

    Satish Kaushik once wanted to marry pregnant Neena Gupta; here's what he said vma

    Satish Kaushik once wanted to marry pregnant Neena Gupta; here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    Over 10 million older adults in India likely have dementia: AI study

    Over 10 million older adults in India likely have dementia: AI study

    WPL 2023: Think we have shown real improvement from game to game - Sophie Devine despite RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore poor start-ayh

    WPL 2023: 'Think we have shown real improvement from game to game' - Sophie Devine despite RCB's poor start

    football cr7 GOAT for a reason Ronaldo fans troll Messi after Bayern Munich knock PSG out of Champions League snt

    'CR7 G.O.A.T. for a reason': Ronaldo fans troll Messi after Bayern Munich knock PSG out of Champions League

    Satish Kaushik death: Javed Akhtar, Raj Babbar, and Anupam Kher spotted at late star's house vma

    Satish Kaushik death: Javed Akhtar, Raj Babbar, and Anupam Kher spotted at late star's house

    JEE Advanced 2023: Delhi High Court seeks govt response on plea seeking relaxation for students; hearing on March 23 - adt

    JEE Advanced 2023: Delhi HC seeks govt response on plea seeking relaxation for students; hearing on March 23

    Recent Videos

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon