Manipuri film 'Boong' won the Best Children and Family Film award at the 2026 BAFTAs, a first for an Indian production. CM Mamata Banerjee and PM Narendra Modi congratulated the team, hailing it as a proud moment for India and Manipur.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed immense delight as Manipur's 'Boong' wins big at the British Academy Film Awards 2026 (BAFTA). Extending her congratulatory messages to the entire team of the film, CM Banerjee wrote, "I am very happy to know that the Manipuri film 'Boong' has scripted history at the 2026 BAFTA Awards. Against all odds, this film was crowned Best Children and Family Film, becoming the first-ever Indian production to win in this prestigious category. My heartiest congratulations to the entire cast and crew of 'Boong'! You've made the whole nation proud." I am very happy to know that the Manipuri film 'Boong' has scripted history at the 2026 BAFTA Awards. Against all odds, this film was crowned Best Children and Family Film, becoming the first-ever Indian production to win in this prestigious category. My heartiest… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 23, 2026

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared his greetings with the team. He wrote, "Congratulations to all those associated with this film. This is indeed a moment of immense joy, especially for Manipur. It also highlights the immense creative talent in our nation." Congratulations to all those associated with this film. This is indeed a moment of immense joy, especially for Manipur. It also highlights the immense creative talent in our nation. https://t.co/fd95WriuTG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 23, 2026

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from across the country, as many came together to celebrate India's major feat on a global platform. Boong was the only Indian nominee at the ceremony and has now become the first Indian film to win in this category.

About The Film 'Boong'

Boong is directed by Lakshmipriya Devi and produced by Farhan Akhtar, along with Vikesh Bhutani, Alan McAlex, Ritesh Sidhwani, and Shujaat Saudagar. The makers, including Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Lakshmipriya Devi, and Alan McAlex, were present at the event held at London's Royal Festival Hall to receive the award.

Plot Synopsis

The film revolves around the story of a young boy named Boong from Manipur. He plans to surprise his mother with a special gift. In his innocent mind, he believes that bringing his missing father back home would be the best gift. His search slowly changes his life and leads to an unexpected new beginning.

BAFTA Competition

Boong competed with popular international films such as Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch, and Arco, before emerging as the winner of the night. (ANI)