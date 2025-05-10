Soni Razdan, mother of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, publicly advocated for peace amid India-Pakistan tensions, urging diplomacy over conflict through a petition titled "India, Pakistan: Stop the Hostilities."

Alia Bhatt's mother, actor Soni Razdan, made her peace thoughts public during India-Pakistan tensions. On May 9, 2025, she made an Instagram post to support a petition titled "India, Pakistan: Stop the Hostilities" and urged the two nations to opt for words rather than guns.

The Petition's Message

The petition, signed by peace activists from India, Pakistan, and beyond, condemns terror and violent extremism. It states: "We unreservedly condemn all manifestations of violent extremism and terrorism. We particularly condemn assault on unarmed civilians for any reason, including as a means to further political ends. This cycle of violence must stop for peace to prevail."

It also emphasizes the atrocities of war, especially among two nuclear states, and reminds us that the most to suffer in wars are the commoners, including women, children, minorities, and the elderly.

Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan signs petition

Sharing the petition on Instagram, Razdan tweeted: "Above all – PEACE. Sign the petition. Link in bio."

She disabled comments on her post, likely to prevent controversial arguments on the controversial topic.

Public Reaction and Controversy

While the majority commended Razdan for advocating for peace, others condemned her action, indicating petitions cannot resolve geopolitical conflicts. Others mocked the action on social media, questioning whether it would even stop hostilities.

India-Pakistan Tensions: The Background

The petition comes after the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 26 individuals in Jammu and Kashmir. In response, India conducted Operation Sindoor with the aim of attacking terror centers in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Later, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian cities and military installations, but the missiles were shot down mid-air so that no damage was done.

Despite the divided reactions, Soni Razdan remains convinced that peace is the sole solution. Whether or not her petition will have an impact on diplomatic policy is unknown, but it has at least asked important questions about war, peace, and activism's place in world conflicts