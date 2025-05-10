Celina Jaitly, a former Bollywood actress, fiercely defended her stance on Operation Sindoor, slamming trolls and declaring, "I will never apologize" for supporting the Indian Armed Forces.

Former Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly, who currently resides in Austria, recently displayed her unwavering support for Operation Sindoor, an Indian military operation launched in response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Despite living overseas, she displayed solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces and applauded their bravery.

Facing Online Backlash

Following her post, Celina Jaitly was bashed by trolls on the internet who were against her opinion. They mostly threatened to unfollow her, inquiring if she were unpatriotic and anti-terrorism. But Celina refused to back down on her beliefs.

Celina's Powerful Response

In a strongly worded e-mail, Celina Jaitly put her opponents out of business with the following: "I will never apologize for standing by my nation. I will never be silent when innocent lives are lost to the cause of terror. I mourn every innocent life lost—borders mean nothing. But I will never stand with those who condone or celebrate violence."

She further said that if her love for India offends anyone, they can leave her alone. She reaffirmed that she is a believer of peace, truth, and the soldiers who protect the nation without any bias.

Support for the Armed Forces

Celina Jaitly also demonstrated immense respect towards the Indian Armed Forces for their sacrifices and devotion. She named them the shield between peace and turmoil, expressing gratitude towards them for their unwavering devotion to protecting the country.

Even after criticism, Celina Jaitly remains unperturbed in her patriotism. Her response has warmed many hearts and has been welcomed for not giving in to cyber negativity. With tensions between India and Pakistan running high, her remark is a welcome reminder of how to stand up for those who defend the nation.