Alia Bhatt's parenting suggestions teaches Parents how to form a healthy and loving relationship with children through embracing such values.

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, having established herself as versatile in front of the camera, has also embraced motherhood with the same levels of poise and sincerity. Her method of parenting is love, patience, and intimate interaction, offering a lesson to parents who are attempting to build good relations with children.

7 Parenting Lessons from Alia Bhatt

1. Embracing Fault in Parenting

Alia Bhatt herself is honest to the extent that there is no such individual as the perfect parent. She is firm on the policy of "being good enough" and not aiming for impossible perfection. This gives a sense of relief to the parents and shifts them more towards creating a loving environment for the children.

2. Prioritizing Presence Over Perfection

In the stressful life today, one is not required to be perfect but is present. Alia spent all her free time with her daughter Raha to ensure she felt loved and taken care of.

3. Creating Long-lasting Memories

Alia's way of holding on to memories is innovative—she writes affectionate e-mails to her daughter, filled with emotions, milestones, and work-related pieces of time. This may lead to parents writing the life of the child in a reflective way.

4. Fostering Emotional Expression

She is stern about her acceptance of open communication and makes children speak their heart out. Through open communication, parents are in a position to build a stronger relationship with children.

5. Work-Life Balance

Being a working mother herself, Alia Bhatt also understands the issue of balancing career and parenting. She is resolute about maintaining boundaries and dedicating quality time to the family, proving that career and parenting are very much compatible.

6. Instilling Kindness and Gratitude

Alia instills thankfulness and kindness values in her child so that she is always kind. Parents can also do the same by teaching children about the importance of appreciating small things in life.

7. Not Asking for Help Out of Guilt

She freely acknowledges availability of professional and family support to her as a parent. Guilt-free acceptance of support facilitates parents to nurture themselves while giving the best to children.