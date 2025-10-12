Bollywood star Alia Bhatt recently addressed the mixed reactions surrounding her Filmfare win for Jigra, a film that sparked both praise and criticism since its release. While fans celebrated her emotional performance.

Alia Bhatt, one among the elite of Bollywood actors, who has created a remarkable place for herself in the industry despite being the victim of nepo trolls. Her recent film Jigra has been one of the films that are closest to the actress, but couldn't do well at the box office. After many months of trolling and backlash, finally the film got the recognition for the work the team has done for the film.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Alia Bhatt expressed her feelings about winning the Filmfare award for Jigra, which has remained somewhat of a controversial piece since its release. Even though the film did not earn the best of marks from the audience, Alia securing the Best Actress award at the 2025 Filmfare is a happy moment for her.

Alia Bhatt Talks About Jigra Win At Filmfare:

Alia exchanged joyful posts with her fans glamorizing the big win for Jigra on her social media. She posted some BTS pictures from the film set along with a caption that read, ''This one will always stay closest to my heart … not just for the story we told, but for the incredible people who gave it life.''

Speaking before the press shortly after winning the award, Alia Bhatt stated that Jigra is meaningful to her not only because she starred in it but also because she had co-produced the film via her Eternal Sunshine Productions. “Jigra was made with love, and it’s a story that challenged me emotionally and creatively. Awards are wonderful, but the real reward is when the story connects with people,” she said.

Directed by Vasan Bala, the film grappled with the innate emotional sibling bond, with Alia portraying the role of an elder sister who is fiercely protective. While her performance received critical acclaim labeling it as raw, vulnerable and layered, some sections of the audience felt that the film did not live up to their expectations, describing it to be slow-paced and overly sentimental.

Fan Reactions:

The Filmfare award reignited the discussions online, with many social media users questioning the film's worthiness for such elevated recognition. One user commented, "Alia is talented, no doubt, but this award feels like a stretch. Jigra wasn't her best." Meanwhile, her fans rushed to her defense, claiming she carried the entire film with her performance. "She has proven time and again that she is the best of her generation. Jigra was a bold film and she killed it," wrote one supporter on X (formerly Twitter).

Few netizens began to cast judgment in the other direction, "How did you win in the popular category when the movie is a big flop. Kriti was better tbh!" One more user comments, "Yami Gautam deserved it. The movie was not good and so was the performance. It was flop at theater and flop at OTT too. How can it win a popular category award?"

Industry insiders have weighed in as well: A number of Alia's filmmakers and co-stars have complimented her dedication to the craft, while her Jigra co-star Vedang Raina spoke of his pride in her win, calling it "well-deserved recognition for an emotionally demanding role."