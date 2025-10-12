Abhishek Bachchan paid tribute to his father Amitabh Bachchan with a heartfelt performance at the 70th Filmfare Awards 2025. He also won Best Actor, while the event celebrated many other stars and coincided with Big B’s 83rd birthday.

Actor Abhishek Bachchan paid a touching tribute to his father, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, at the 70th Hyundai Filmfare Awards 2025 with Gujarat Tourism on Saturday night.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Taking the stage, Abhishek performed a lively medley of some of Big B's most popular songs from over the decades. The performance evoked nostalgia in the crowd for Big B's timeless contributions to Indian cinema.

Abhishek also walked down the stage and shared a moment with his mother, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, who was seen visibly emotional as she watched her son's performance from the audience.

It was also a big night for Abhishek, as he won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award for his performance in I Want to Talk.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, I Want to Talk revolves around the story of Arjun Sen, a Bengali man chasing the American dream, who learns that he has just 100 days to live. The film follows his emotional attempt to reconnect with his estranged seven-year-old daughter.

The awards night saw several other winners, including Kartik Aaryan, who shared the Best Actor award with Abhishek for Chandu Champion. Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for her role in Jigra, while Nitanshi Goel was named Best Debut Actor (Female) for her performance in Laapataa Ladies. Lakshya bagged the Best Debut Actor (Male) award for his role in 'Ba***Ds of Bollywood,' and Kunal Kemmu and Aditya Suhas Jambhale were honoured with the Best Debut Director award for their films Madgaon Express and Article 370, respectively.

Meanwhile Big B also celebrated his 83rd birthday on Saturday, October 11. The megastar is known for his performances in films such as 'Deewaar', 'Sholay', 'Kabhi Kabhie', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Don', 'Trishul', 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar', 'Coolie', 'Silsila', 'Yaarana', 'Kaalia', 'Satte Pe Satta', 'Shakti', 'Aakhree Raasta', 'Shahenshah' and 'Agneepath'. The actor is a recipient of several accolades, including National Film Awards and sixteen Filmfare Awards. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)