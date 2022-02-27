  • Facebook
    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi box office day 2: 30% jump over day 1

    Gangubai Kathiawadi box office collection day 2 reportedly showed more than 30 per cent growth on Saturday with around Rs 13 crore collection

    Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi box office day 2: 30% jump over day 1
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Feb 27, 2022, 2:17 PM IST
    Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi has impressed critics and the audience. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film got many positive responses and is winning hearts. The film, which was released on Friday, is also a ruling box office collection. 

    On Saturday, Gangubai Kathiawadi saw a huge jump in its box office collection. While it had earned only Rs 10 Crores on its opening day, the movie earned Rs 13.32 crore on Saturday. This suggests that Gangubai Kathiawadi has made Rs 23.82 crores in India. According to a box office report, Alia's film is expected to gross Rs 36-37 crore over the weekend.

    The movie is not just going well in India, but overseas. Gangubai Kathiawadi has taken over Ajith's Tamil film Valimai in Australia with over Rs 1.41 crore, even in New Zealand. Alia Bhatt's film earned Rs Rs 20.87 lack till now. The gross total of the movie’s collection in the USA and Canada is Rs 2.35 crore.

    Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi review: Alia Bhatt saves an average Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

    As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie can earn close to Rs 40 crore for its opening weekend in India. Last week, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt took the movie to Berlin Film Festival for the worldwide premiere. Soon after the film was over, Bhansali revealed that the movie got a standing ovation of eight minutes. “They clapped for eight minutes after the film was over. When I heard that standing ovation, I got my answer. It made all the pain and effort worth the while," he had said.

    Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn's fees for the film will surprise you

    In the movie, Alia is seen playing the role of a young girl who was sold into prostitution. The movie's story has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Besides Alia, the movie also features Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa. Ajay Devgn also made a cameo in the film.

    Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi: 7 reasons to spend money, time on Alia Bhatt's film

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2022, 2:17 PM IST
