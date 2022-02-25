Gangubai Kathiawadi: 7 reasons to spend money, time on Alia Bhatt's film

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is out. Here are reasons to watch Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film this weekend (Report by Richa Barua)

Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is, directed by veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is released today. The film is an adaption of Hussain Zaidi's bestseller, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

Alia plays the role of Gangubai Harjivandas, a prostitute-turned-matriarch and champion of woman's rights. After giving outstanding performances in films like Gully Boy, Raazi and Highway, audiences and critics hope Alia Bhatt will outshine her previous acts. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first project with Alia shows how a teenage girl dwelled in darkness and later became a matriarch. The movie has got positive reviews from many Bollywood celebs and critics. So, let is look for 7 reasons to watch Gangubai Kathiawadi this weekend.

Alia Bhatt: The actress doesn't afraid to experiment with her looks, character or bold roles. With Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia proved that she could go beyond a 'girl next door' role. Alia also can transit unfamiliar territory again with Sanjay's masterpiece.

Sanjay Leela Bansali: This name is enough to pull the audiences to movie halls. For the last 25 years, Bhansali has shown the audience a different way of storytelling with his artistic vision and inventiveness. His movies are blockbusters like Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Black, Guzaarish, Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and his last film Padmaavat. So, why not watch Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sanjay's latest flick.

Storyline: Yes, it is a women-centric film where Alia Bhatt has played the hero (Gangubai), an empowering story. Gangubai story deserves to be heard, a woman who's real name was Gangubai Harjivandas was pushed into prostitution at a very young age. Later, she did a lot of work for sex-works and for the well-being of orphans. The film shows the journey of the woman and her hardships.

Ajay Devgn: Besides Alia the film has Ajay Devgn in a cameo role. Ajay plays the role of Rahim Lala in Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is said the audiences loved Ajay performance and his dialogues delivery. Ajay is undoubtedly a treat to watch in Bhansali's film.

Vijay Raaz: Another film's finest actor, Vijay, to look out for. We all know Vijay has given many impactful performances in the past has surely impressed audiences in Gangubai Kathiawadi as he played the role of the keeper of the brothel.

Cinematography: Bhansali's films are known for its beautifully crafted set design. In this period film, the crew have created such set that will transport you to a different era and in Gangubai Kathiawadi in 1960s Mumbai which has not been shown much in recent Hindi films.