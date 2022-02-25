  • Facebook
    Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn's fees for the film will surprise you

    First Published Feb 25, 2022, 11:44 AM IST
    Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn is released today. The film has received positive comments and reviews from critics. The film is an adaption of Hussain Zaidi's bestseller, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.
     

    We all know Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films are made of huge budget and with lavish sets also the actors in the films have been paid jaw-dropping fees. Likewise, in Gangubai Kathiawadi the actor are paid an enormous amount. So let us look into some of the cast fees.

    Alia Bhatt: Gangubai Kathiawadi is definitely the most significant film in Alia’s career. According to news, Alia has charged Rs. 20 crore for the film. Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi: 7 reasons to spend money, time on Alia Bhatt's film

    Ajay Devgn: According to the reviews, the actor has a cameo in the film, but his presence has positively affected the film. Reportedly, Ajay Devgn has charged Rs. 11 crore for the movie.

    Vijay Raaz: The actor has reportedly charged Rs. 1.50 crore to be part of the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Vijay has given many impactful performances in the past and has surely impressed audiences in Gangubai Kathiawadi as he played the brothel's role as the keeper. Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi Review: Celebs go gaga over Alia Bhatt's performance

    Shantanu Maheshwari: TV actor Shantanu has made his Bollywood debut with Gangubai Kathiawadi. Reportedly, Shantanu has charged Rs. 50 lakh for the movie.

    Seema Pahwa: According to reports, Seema charged Rs. 20 lakh to be a part of the film. She will be seen doing some comedy roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi. Also Read: Gangubai Kathiawadi gets relief from Bombay High Court; pleas against the film dismissed

