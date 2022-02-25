Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn's fees for the film will surprise you

Here's how much Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and others charged to work in Gangubai Kathiawadi; read this

Bollywood film Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn is released today. The film has received positive comments and reviews from critics. The film is an adaption of Hussain Zaidi's bestseller, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.



We all know Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films are made of huge budget and with lavish sets also the actors in the films have been paid jaw-dropping fees. Likewise, in Gangubai Kathiawadi the actor are paid an enormous amount. So let us look into some of the cast fees.

Alia Bhatt: Gangubai Kathiawadi is definitely the most significant film in Alia's career. According to news, Alia has charged Rs. 20 crore for the film.

Ajay Devgn: According to the reviews, the actor has a cameo in the film, but his presence has positively affected the film. Reportedly, Ajay Devgn has charged Rs. 11 crore for the movie.

Vijay Raaz: The actor has reportedly charged Rs. 1.50 crore to be part of the film Gangubai Kathiawadi. Vijay has given many impactful performances in the past and has surely impressed audiences in Gangubai Kathiawadi as he played the brothel's role as the keeper.

Shantanu Maheshwari: TV actor Shantanu has made his Bollywood debut with Gangubai Kathiawadi. Reportedly, Shantanu has charged Rs. 50 lakh for the movie.