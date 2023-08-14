'Chandramukhi 2' song: Kangana Ranaut gets brutally trolled for her Bharatanatyam dance in 'Swagathaanjali'

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Aug 14, 2023, 10:43 AM IST

    Kangana Ranaut is trending on social media due to the recently released 'Swagathaanjali' song from her next Tamil film, 'Chandramukhi 2'. The song, created by Oscar winner MM Keeravaani, featured the actress doing Bharatanatyam dance. Kangana was chastised on Twitter for her Bharatanatyam dance in 'Swagathaanjali,' with many people mocking her for destroying the art form.

    Kangana will lead in 'Chandramukhi 2' with Raghava Lawrence. The teaser for the film was recently released. The first song from 'Chandramukhi 2', 'Swagathaanjali,' was released on August 12 by the film's producers. While many praised Keeravaani for the classical song, many mocked Kangana for her Bharatanatyam performance.

    Here are some examples of tweets:

    Some of Kangana's supporters backed her, claiming she looks stunning in the film and would excel in her part.

    Here are some thoughts:

    The film 'Chandramukhi 2' is a sequel to the 2005 hit. Rajinikanth played Dr. Saravanan and Vettaiyan Raja in the prequel, while Jyotika played the titular role of Chandramukhi. Ragava Lawrence will replace Rajinikanth as Vettaiyan Raja in the sequel, and Kangana will replace Jyotika as the tormented ghost of Chandramukhi.

    The Tamil film was a replica of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' (1993). The Malayalam film was adapted in Hindi, dubbed 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' (2007), featuring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. 'Chandramukhi 2' is directed by P. Vasu and stars Vadivelu and others.

    P Vasu wrote and directed the comedic horror film 'Chandramukhi 2'. The film is a sequel to the same-named film, which featured Rajinikanth, Prabhu, and Jyotika. Kangana Ranaut, Raghava Lawrence, and Vadivelu star in the sequel.

    On September 19, 'Chandramukhi 2' will be released in cinemas. The supporting cast includes Srushti Dange, Lakshmi Manon, Raadika Sarathkumar, Mahima Nambiar, Rao Ramesh, Vignesh, and others.

