Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ has Jaya Bachchan’s iconic K3G scene? Watch

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh shared a BTS video from the sets of their upcoming film to announce it release date. What grabbed our attention is Jaya Bachchan’s one scene which makes us question if she has recreated her iconic scene from K3G or not.

After seven long years, Karan Johar is finally returning to the industry, donning the hat of a director with ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’, starring actors Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Sharing a behind-the-scenes video from the film’s sets, the makers of the film revealed the release date.

The video which was shared on Instagram and other social media accounts by the stars and the film’s team has not only revealed the film’s date but also shows the camaraderie of the film’s star cast. Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ will be released on February 10, 2023. The announcement was made by sharing a behind-the-scenes video giving glimpses of actors Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

One of the scenes has shown Jaya Bachchan recreating her famous scene from Karan Johar’s film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ in which she played the mother of Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. In the video, Jaya Bachchan appears with a pooja ki thaal, reminding us of K3G’s scene where she is performing aarti while the title track of the song plays in the background. This has got us wondering if Jaya Bachchan has recreated the scene in ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ or not?

The video shows how the ensemble cast is preparing for the scenes while the film’s director, Karan Johar, is seeing describing the scenes. A family entertainer, the promises to bring a lot of drama, love and laughter on the screen. The film has already completed at least 50 days of its initial shooting.

Meanwhile, this will be the second film of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt together after Gully Boy. The two actors were highly appreciated for their performances in the film. And now, going by the looks of this BTS video that the team has shared, it would not be wrong to say that Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh would nail it this time too.

