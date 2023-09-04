Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's New York gateway takes internet by storm

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's New York trip has fans buzzing as they share candid moments, including holding hands and posing with admirers. Both stars are riding high on career success, with Alia winning a National Award and making her Hollywood debut, while Ranbir transitions to a more intense role in an upcoming film

B-town couple, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have taken some time off from their busy schedules. The couple is in New York, and fans could not contain their excitement when they were spotted at a popular restaurant in New York holding hands and spreading love.

The couple, known for their acting prowess and sizzling chemistry, have been making headlines with their romantic escapades in the Big Apple. They seem to be cherishing every moment together while also graciously taking photos with their adoring fans.

During a recent dinner date in New York, Ranbir and Alia were caught on camera by enthusiastic fans who couldn't help but express their love and admiration. The heartwarming moment was marked by fans chanting, "Hi Alia and Ranbir, We Love You," to which the couple responded with warm smiles and friendly waves before posing for selfies.

In the viral video posted on Reddit, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were seen sporting casual yet chic outfits. Alia donned an oversized checkered shirt with a neatly styled bun and minimal makeup, exuding effortless elegance. Ranbir, on the other hand, sported a dark-hued tee paired with denim and a stylish headgear. Fans couldn't help but gush over the couple's down-to-earth demeanor, with one user noting, "They are holding hands...nice," and another adding, "Awww, the fans sound so excited. Also sweet how Ranbir and Alia are always really friendly with fans and oblige for photos."

What caught the attention of many fans was Ranbir Kapoor's new hairstyle. Known for his long locks, the actor surprised everyone with a shorter haircut, showcasing his versatility. The couple was spotted enjoying their meal, with a few friends joining them at the table. Ranbir, in a black jacket and a crew cut, engrossed in a conversation with a friend, while Alia was seen engaged in a lively discussion with someone else. The couple effortlessly twinned in black, radiating charm.

In another delightful photo that surfaced online, Alia and Ranbir are seen posing happily for their fans. Ranbir sported a casual grey ensemble while Alia donned a sleeveless casual dress looking exuberant as usual.

On the work front, both Ranbir and Alia have had successful films this year. While Ranbir found success with Luv Ranjan's film ‘Tu Jhooti….Main Makkar’. Meanwhile, Ranbir is gearing up for an intense role in Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s ‘Animal’. Alia on the other hand had a phenomenal year with Karan Johar's directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. She also clinched the National Award for Best Actress for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ alongside Kriti Sanon for ‘Mimi’. Her debut Hollywood film ‘Heart of Stone’ too released this month on Netflix. She acted in the film alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dorman.