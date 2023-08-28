Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's first photo from their New York vacay goes VIRAL

    A few days back, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were clicked at the Mumbai airport, all set to jet off for their vacation. Alia Bhatt recently won the first Best Actress National Award for her stellar performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

    Just a few days back, the paparazzi spotted the power couple of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, at the Mumbai Airport, all ready to jet off to an undisclosed location. They managed to keep their destination hush-hush, leaving us all guessing about their secret getaway. Social media got inundated and flooded with wild guesses, and fans were all playing detective to figure out the location of their mini-vacation spot. Now, a few hours ago, Alia Bhatt dropped a glimpse of a stunning view from her place of stay in New York. "This view," she wrote, revealing details about her vacation in NYC.

    Not just this, a fan page named @ranbirkapooruniverse shared a picture of Ranbir and Alia posing with some fans at their date night in New York. In the VIRAL photo, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor give radiant and bright smiles while their fans sit near them and pose. In the photo, Alia Bhatt wore a colourful sleeveless dress with yellow heels. Ranbir Kapoor, on the other, looked dapper in a casual grey outfit. The fan page captioned the adorable photo, "RK and Alia in New York." In no time, the picture received compliments from fans. Take a look:

    Work-wise, Alia Bhatt is beaming with happiness as the actress recently won the National Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi. To celebrate her achievement, she thanked Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the entire crew, her family and her fans for their love and support. "This national award is yours .. because without you. None of this would be possible. Seriously!!! I am SO grateful. I do not take moments like these lightly. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can," a part of her post read.

    Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt recently had two successful releases. One with Ranveer Singh— Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Whilst another marked her Hollywood debut— Heart of Stone. She will next wow fans in the multi-starrer project Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial Baiju Bawra in her pipeline.

