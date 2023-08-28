Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari make stylish appearance at a party feulling dating rumours

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari were caught attending a party hosted by one of their close friends in Mumbai on 27th August. The rumoured couple arrived separately further fuelling dating rumours. While the rumoured have not accepted the rumours they have not even denied it---by Amrita Ghosh

    First Published Aug 28, 2023, 9:10 AM IST

    On August 27, Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan made an appearance at a party hosted by a close friend in Mumbai, further fueling the ongoing dating rumors surrounding the rumored couple. The daughter of Shweta Tiwari and the son of Saif Ali Khan have been making headlines lately due to their speculated relationship. While neither Palak nor Ibrahim have officially confirmed or denied their romance, their simultaneous presence at events has sparked a wave of speculation.

    In a video shared on Instagram, Palak Tiwari, who recently marked her entry into Bollywood with a role in "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" alongside Salman Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan were captured arriving separately at the party venue. Palak looked stunning in a sleeveless blue dress cinched at the waist with a belt. Complementing her outfit with high-heeled boots and a matching purse, she tied her hair in a ponytail and confidently posed for the paparazzi, flashing her radiant smile.

    Conversely, Ibrahim opted for a white t-shirt paired with blue denim for his party attire. The duo had previously made a joint appearance at Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's engagement party in Mumbai. Their separate arrivals at the event garnered attention on social media, further intensifying speculation about their alleged relationship.

    ALSO READ: Sushma Anand, filmmaker Vijay Anand's spouse passes away at the age of 70

    At the engagement party, Palak chose an elegant all-desi look, wearing a pale pink saree adorned with intricate silver designs. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse and completed her ensemble with golden high heels. Meanwhile, Ibrahim showcased a regal appearance in a Jodhpuri outfit, donning a black blazer coupled with white pants.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor breaks silence; opens up on parents not 'approving' her first boyfriend

    Although Palak Tiwari and Ibrahim Ali Khan have yet to address the swirling dating rumors directly, their frequent appearances together continue to capture the interest of fans and media alike.

    Last Updated Aug 28, 2023, 9:09 AM IST
