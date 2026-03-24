Alia Bhatt shared moments from her extended 33rd birthday, playing padel with friends. In her post, she hinted at recent struggles with ADHD and focus, expressing gratitude for the women who showed up for her during 'challenging' weeks.

Birthday Celebrations and ADHD Revelation

Actor Alia Bhatt gave fans a peek into her extended 33rd birthday celebrations, sharing a series of cheerful moments on the padel court, while also hinting at her recent struggles with the Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor posted pictures from a fun-filled morning with her girl's gang on a padel court. She was seen wearing a pink-violet cap that reads "in my padel era." Alia and her friends are seen dressed in sporty outfits, sporting matching caps. One of the photos also shows the actor cutting her birthday cake.

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Along with the pictures, Alia also mentioned about ADHD. She wrote that the past few weeks had been "a bit challenging," but the morning spent playing padel with friends brought her joy. She also expressed gratitude for the support of the women around her. "birthday celebrations continue with the best best mamas/ladies playing a lot of padel..The last few weeks have been a bit challenging getting into my days with focus (hello adhd) but this morning was just everything..also there's just something about women showing up for you (and playing 2 hours of padel because you reaalllyyy wanted to!!) feeling very grateful," she shared. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt) As per the reports, Alia has previpously spoke about her diagnosis of ADHD (Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder) and anxiety.

Earlier Celebrations with Family

Alia, who turned 33 on March 15, had earlier marked the occasion with husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter, Raha. She shared glimpses of her special day through a fun-filled photo dump on social media.In her post on Instagram, Alia gave fans a candid look at moments from the celebrations. The highlights included a family outing to Disneyland, capturing the affectionate bond between the couple and their daughter. In another picture, Alia was seen blowing out her birthday candles, as well as the adorable snapshots of Alia and her sister Shaheen Bhatt. The photo series also featured heartfelt gestures from her parents, Soni Razdan and Mahesh Bhatt. One standout image showed a handwritten note describing Alia as their "precious jewel," while another was an adorable birthday card from Raha.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in the much-anticipated spy thriller Alpha.The film also stars Sharvari Wagh, along with Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in key roles.The film is directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously directed the series 'The Railway Men.' It is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The project also marks Alia Bhatt's first film with Yash Raj Films. 'Alpha' is the sixth installment in the highly successful YRF Spy Universe, which already boasts blockbusters such as 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'War,' and 'Pathaan'. 'Alpha' will arrive in theatres on July 10. (ANI)

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