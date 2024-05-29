Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and more, celebs post 'All Eyes On Rafah' on social media

    Several Indian celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sonakshi Sinha, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri, Dia Mirza, and Richa Chadha, have expressed their support for Palestinians by posting the viral phrase on their Instagram stories.

    Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and more, celebs post 'All Eyes On Rafah' on social media RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 29, 2024, 9:48 AM IST

    The phrase "All Eyes On Rafah" has gained traction on social media following Israeli air strikes in Rafah, southern Gaza, that killed 40 Palestinians and injured hundreds more. Several Indian celebrities, including Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sonakshi Sinha, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Triptii Dimri, Dia Mirza, and Richa Chadha, have expressed their support for Palestinians by posting the viral phrase on their Instagram stories.

    Alia Bhatt's Instagram story

    Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and more, celebs post 'All Eyes On Rafah' on social media RKK

    Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

    Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and more, celebs post 'All Eyes On Rafah' on social media RKK

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram story

    Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan and more, celebs post 'All Eyes On Rafah' on social media RKK

    The Israel attack

    While the Israeli military claimed that its air force targeted a Hamas compound in Rafah using "precise ammunition and based on precise intelligence," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted that a "tragic mistake" had occurred. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between fighters and noncombatants in its calculation, Sunday night's attack has brought the total number of Palestinian deaths in the war to over 36,000.

    Also read: THROWBACK WEDNESDAY: When Deepika Padukone unintentionally called Ranveer Singh as Ranbir Kapoor [WATCH]

    How the war began

    The battle began on October 7 when Hamas launched an offensive on southern Israeli villages, killing around 1,200 people and taking more than 250 captives. Efforts to resolve the battle and repatriate more than 120 prisoners have been stuck for weeks, but there were some encouraging signals this weekend following meetings between Israeli and US intelligence officials, as well as Qatar's Prime Minister.

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 9:48 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    THROWBACK WEDNESDAY: When Deepika Padukone unintentionally called Ranveer Singh as Ranbir Kapoor [WATCH]

    THROWBACK WEDNESDAY: When Deepika Padukone unintentionally called Ranveer Singh as Ranbir Kapoor [WATCH]

    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake goes viral morphed videos shows Animal actress in red bikini RBA

    SHOCKING: Rashmika Mandanna’s deepfake goes VIRAL; morphed video shows Animal actress in red bikini

    cricket From biscuits to Chole Bhature, Virat Kohli shares day-long menu if he was allowed to eat anything (WATCH) osf

    From biscuits to Chole Bhature, Virat Kohli shares day-long menu if he was allowed to eat anything (WATCH)

    Mr and Mrs Mahi FIRST review: Celebs go gaga over Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's romantic sports drama RBA

    Mr and Mrs Mahi FIRST review: Celebs go gaga over Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's romantic sports drama

    We will keep working to fulfill his vision...', PM Narendra Modi remembers NTR on his 101st birth anniversary ATG

    'We will keep working to fulfill his vision...', PM Narendra Modi remembers NTR on his 101st birth anniversary

    Recent Stories

    Tennis French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka shine on the opening day osf

    French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka shine on the opening day

    Rajkot Game Zone fire: Missing co-owner confirmed dead, reveals DNA report AJR

    Rajkot Game Zone fire: Missing co-owner confirmed dead, reveals DNA report

    Kerala Lottery Results Vishu Bumper BR-97 May 29 2024 jackpot worth Rs 12 crore, winning ticket, prize money anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Vishu Bumper BR-97 May 29 2024: Who will hit jackpot worth Rs 12 crore today?

    Gold rate on May 29: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city AJR

    Gold rate on May 29: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    SIT arrests two Congress workers in Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case vkp

    SIT arrests two Congress workers in Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case

    Recent Videos

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon