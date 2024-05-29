Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    THROWBACK WEDNESDAY: When Deepika Padukone unintentionally called Ranveer Singh as Ranbir Kapoor [WATCH]

    A clip from Deepika Padukone's old interview emerged on Reddit and quickly became popular where the actress unintentionally refers to her husband, Ranveer Singh as Ranbir Kapoor.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published May 29, 2024, 8:26 AM IST

    We all know that Deepika Padukone dated Ranbir Kapoor for a few years before dating her husband, Ranveer Singh. Fans sometimes mistook the two actors for one another due to their phonetically similar names, and Deepika was no exception. A clip from Deepika's old interview emerged on Reddit and quickly became popular. Deepika unintentionally refers to her husband, Ranveer Singh as Ranbir in the now-viral video.

    The video

    Personal front

    Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their first child together. Deepika was recently trolled when she went out to vote, with some netizens calling her pregnancy bump 'fake'. The actress then responded to the trolls with many happy images in a bright yellow maxi dress that showed off her baby bulge. The actress also advocated for maternity wear. She was a complete vision to behold, looking stunning from every angle.

    Professional front

    Meanwhile, Deepika is presently shooting Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again'. In the film, she will play a cruel police officer. Apart from that, Deepika will appear in 'Kalki 2898 AD', co-starring with Jr NTR, Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani.

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 8:26 AM IST
