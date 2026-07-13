A new task in 'Lock Upp 2' saw controller Shilpa Shinde ask Shivangi Joshi to reduce her interaction with Harshad Chopda. The instruction left Shivangi in tears, as she considers Harshad her only friend in the house.

The latest episode of 'Lock Upp 2' saw emotions run high after a new task changed the equations inside the house. In the latest episode of the show, contestants were divided into "controllers" and "dependents", with the dependents required to follow the instructions given by their controllers.

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Shilpa Shinde's Controversial Instruction

During the task, Shilpa Shinde, who was assigned the role of a controller, asked Shivangi Joshi to reduce her interactions with fellow contestant Harshad Chopda. Shilpa made it clear that she was not asking Shivangi to stop talking to him completely but wanted her to spend less time with him. "Now I am in control. You gave me this power. You were given a choice. Now I am a controller, right? And I am telling you, Harshad se baat kam kar do. Mat karo nahi bola, but kam (Talk to Harshad less. I didn't say stop talking to him completely, but reduce it)," Shilpa told Shivangi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India Reality (@netflixindiareality) She also said that she did not want to see Shivangi sitting with Harshad and reminded her that there were many other people in the house she could interact with. When Shivangi asked if she should stop talking to Harshad altogether, Shilpa clarified that she had never asked her to completely cut off communication. "Maine nahi kaha aap Harshad ke saath baat hi nahi karoge. I said I don't want to see you sitting with Harshad. There are many people in the house. Not necessarily you talk to me. I am not dying to talk to you," she said.

Shivangi Joshi's Emotional Breakdown

Later in the episode, an emotional Shivangi spoke to Harshad about the instruction. Breaking down in tears, she told him that she had been asked not to sit with him. Harshad tried to calm her down and asked her not to take the situation too seriously.

The emotional moment continued when Ram Kapoor saw Shivangi crying. He comforted her and encouraged her to stay strong. Shivangi told him that Harshad was her only friend inside the house.

Harshad and Shivangi's Past Association

Harshad Chopda and Shivangi Joshi share a long association, having previously worked together in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 4. Their on-screen pairing became popular among viewers and earned them a loyal fan following.

About 'Lock Upp 2'

'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa' is streaming on Netflix from Saturday to Thursday at 8 pm. (ANI)