    Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi faces legal trouble; Kamathipura residents move Bombay High Court

    Residents have moved a petition against portraying the entire Kamathipura as a red-light area. The petition will be heard on Wednesday by Justice GS Patel.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
    Days before the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial ‘Gangubai Kathaiwadi’, legal troubles have seeped in for the makers. A petition has been filed with the Bombay High Court by the residents of the Kamathipura area in South Mumbai against the makers for portraying the entire area as a red-light hub. The residents have sought removal of references of the area in the

    In the petition filed by the residents against the film starring Alia Bhatt, they have sought the removal of references that mention the area. The residents of the Kamathipura area, through their plea, have said that ever since the film’s trailer was released, the entire area’s reputation has been lowered.

    ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut calls Alia Bhatt 'romcom bimbo', Mahesh Bhatt 'movie mafia', read on

    The petition will be heard by the bench of Justice Justice GS Patel on Wednesday. Representing 55 residents of Kamathipura, the plea has been filed by a lady resident who has attacked the Censor Board's decision to certify the film.

    The petition said that the film will have a social impact on the residents, especially girls who “will be termed prostitutes, be teased and taunted, and families will have to live with lowered dignity”. It further alleged: "All cannons of fairness, equity, and justice have been breached and violated.” Therefore, the plea has sought a stay on Gangubai Kathiwadi’s release as well as direction to the Censor Board for removal of all references of ‘Kamathipura’ in the film.

    ALSO READ: Watch Ajay Devgn’s Rahim Lala give Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai title of Mafia Queen in Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Meanwhile, Congress MLA Ameen Patel also filed separate public interest litigation (PIL) against the film for similar reliefs. Patel’s PIL said that the MLA received several objections from several organisations and people including Gangubai’s daughter for the portrayal of Kamathipura as a red-light area as well as showing Gangubai as a prostitute and an alleged 'mafia queen'.

    Several organisations such as the Punarjivan Rahivaasi Seva Mandal, Tiranga Housing Society, the Akhil Padmashali Samaj, Khatik Samaj and other Gujarati trusts wrote to the petitioner against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film, which will be releasing in theatres on February 25 and also stars actor Ajay Devgn.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 2:30 PM IST
