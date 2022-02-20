Kangana Ranaut calls Alia Bhatt 'romcom bimbo', Mahesh Bhatt 'movie mafia', read on

Kangana Ranaut took digs at Mahesh Bhatt and Alia Bhatt, says '200 Cr Will Burn At Box Office' hinting on Gangubai Kathiawadi

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has non-stop calling out Alia Bhatt and her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. A few days ago, the Queen star took to her Instagram page and raised her voice on the opinion of a little girl imitating Alia Bhatt and mouthing her dialogues from Gangubai Kathiawadi.



She then penned, “Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it ok to sexualize her at this age? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly.” Also Read: After Deepika Padukone's film, Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Now, Kangana again took to her Instagram story and predicted that Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi would tank badly at the box office. She also said the film's biggest drawback is casting Alia Bhatt in the lead. Kangana also took a dig at Alia Bhatt's father Mahesh Bhatt.



Kangana called Alia Bhatt as a bimbo. Kangana wrote, “This Friday 200 crore will be burnt to ashes at the box office... for a Papa (Movie Mafia Daddy) ki pari (who likes to keep a British Passport) because Papa wants to prove that romcom bimbo can act... biggest drawback of the film is wrong casting.” Further slamming ‘movie mafia’, Kangana added, “Yeh nahi sudhrenge, no wonder screens are going to South and Hollywood films... Bollywood is destined to doom jab tab movie mafia has power.”

