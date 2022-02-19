  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch Ajay Devgn’s Rahim Lala give Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai title of Mafia Queen in Gangubai Kathiawadi

    Makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi released a new teaser on Saturday that throws more light on Ajay Devgn’s character in the film.

    Watch Ajay Devgn Rahim Lala give Alia Bhatt Gangubai title of Mafia Queen in Gangubai Kathiawadi drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Feb 19, 2022, 6:34 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    When Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi’s trailer was released recently, all the attention was dragged by the leading lady and why not? After all, she plays the lead in the film that is based on the life of one of Mumbai’s Mafia Queens, Gangubai Kothewali. The trailer also shows glimpses of Ajay Devgn in it, but not much was revealed in the trailer.

    However, on Saturday, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi dropped the latest teaser which brings Ajay Devgn’s character to light. Ajay will be seen essaying the role of Mumbai’s don Rahim Lala. He was the same don under whom Gangubai reigned over Kamathipura, Mumbai’s largest red-light area, and then went on to become one of the Mafia Queens.

    While Ajay Devgn’s look for the film was out much earlier, fans of the actor had been waiting for him to deliver some power-packed dialogues. And the wait for his fans is finally over with this latest teaser that gives glimpses of Rahim Lala to the audience.

    ALSO READ: Gangubai Kathiawadi: First review of Alia Bhatt’s Mafia Queen’s biopic out

    Rahim Lala (Ajay Devgn) makes an impressive entry in the teaser as a seemingly scared Gangubai (Alia Bhatt) with injuries on her face looks at him from a corner. Ajay’s character, even though is a don, shows him as an honest, religious man who knows how to run his business.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

    ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions are all about white sarees and fresh flowers; see pics

    In one of the glimpses in the minute-long teaser, Alia Bhatt is shown touching the feet of Ajay Devgn. However, one dialogue and scene that has grabbed all the attention is when and how Rahim Lala gives Gangubai the title of ‘Mafia Queen’. In that scene, he says to Gangubai in Hindi: “From today onwards you are our business partner, Gangubai Mafia Queen.”

    ALSO READ: Gangubai Kathiawadi: Here’s how an ambitious teenager landed in a brothel to become the famous Mafia Queen

    Gangubai Kathiawadi, which held its premiere at the Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin recently, will be released in theatres next week, on February 25. The film has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

    Last Updated Feb 19, 2022, 6:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ananya Panday Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to go on floors from March drb

    Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' to go on floors from March

    Death threats behind Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri exit from Twitter before The Kashmir Files release drb

    'Death threats' behind Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's exit from Twitter before 'The Kashmir Files’ release?

    Vikrant Massey Sheetal Thakur first pic as Mr and Mrs out see here drb

    Vikrant Massey, Sheetal Thakur’s first pic as Mr and Mrs out; see here

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: The Undertaker to be inducted into 2022 Hall of Fame, fans delighted-ayh

    WWE: The Undertaker to be inducted into 2022 Hall of Fame, fans delighted

    Gangubai Kathiawadi First review of Alia Bhatt Mafia Queen biopic out drb

    Gangubai Kathiawadi: First review of Alia Bhatt’s Mafia Queen’s biopic out

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine crisis: Putin launches nuclear drills, hypersonic supersonic Kinz missiles-dnm

    Ukraine crisis: Putin launches nuclear drills, hypersonic supersonic Kinz missiles

    Ananya Panday Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to go on floors from March drb

    Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' to go on floors from March

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP, says hurried bail granted to Ashish Mishra-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP, says hurried bail granted to Ashish Mishra

    India vs Sri Lanka series: Indian cricket fans welcome Rohit Sharma as new Test captain

    IND vs SL series: Indian cricket fans welcome Rohit Sharma as new Test captain

    IND vs SL series: Jasprit Bumrah appointed as T20 & Test vice-captain

    IND vs SL series: Rohit Sharma appointed Test captain; Bumrah to be vice-captain

    Recent Videos

    UP Elections 2022 BJP first party in India to bring sign language in poll campaign videos

    BJP first party in India to bring sign language in poll campaign videos

    Video Icon
    PM Modi can make the impossible, possible: Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders-dnm

    PM Modi can make the impossible, possible: Afghan Sikh-Hindu leaders

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Thinking about winning the games - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando on KBFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Thinking about winning the games, never about the record - ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru: Everyone was thinking about how NEUFC hasn't won in a long time - Khalid Jamil on BFC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Everyone was thinking about how NEUFC hasn't won in a long time - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    India to host first IOC session in 40 years in 2023; delegation says huge honour-ayh

    India to host first IOC session in 40 years in 2023; delegation says huge honour

    Video Icon