Watch Ajay Devgn’s Rahim Lala give Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai title of Mafia Queen in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi released a new teaser on Saturday that throws more light on Ajay Devgn’s character in the film.

When Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi’s trailer was released recently, all the attention was dragged by the leading lady and why not? After all, she plays the lead in the film that is based on the life of one of Mumbai’s Mafia Queens, Gangubai Kothewali. The trailer also shows glimpses of Ajay Devgn in it, but not much was revealed in the trailer.

However, on Saturday, the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi dropped the latest teaser which brings Ajay Devgn’s character to light. Ajay will be seen essaying the role of Mumbai’s don Rahim Lala. He was the same don under whom Gangubai reigned over Kamathipura, Mumbai’s largest red-light area, and then went on to become one of the Mafia Queens.

While Ajay Devgn’s look for the film was out much earlier, fans of the actor had been waiting for him to deliver some power-packed dialogues. And the wait for his fans is finally over with this latest teaser that gives glimpses of Rahim Lala to the audience.

Rahim Lala (Ajay Devgn) makes an impressive entry in the teaser as a seemingly scared Gangubai (Alia Bhatt) with injuries on her face looks at him from a corner. Ajay’s character, even though is a don, shows him as an honest, religious man who knows how to run his business.

In one of the glimpses in the minute-long teaser, Alia Bhatt is shown touching the feet of Ajay Devgn. However, one dialogue and scene that has grabbed all the attention is when and how Rahim Lala gives Gangubai the title of ‘Mafia Queen’. In that scene, he says to Gangubai in Hindi: “From today onwards you are our business partner, Gangubai Mafia Queen.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi, which held its premiere at the Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin recently, will be released in theatres next week, on February 25. The film has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.