Aparshakti Khurana and Veer Pahariya are set to star in 'Prem Keetanu', a new film by director Apoorv Singh Karki. The movie, also featuring Aafiya Sayed and Rakesh Bedi, is slated for a Gandhi Jayanti 2026 release.

Aparshakti Khurana, Veer Pahariya to headline 'Prem Keetanu'

Actors Aparshakti Khurana and Veer Pahariya wil be seen sharing screen space in a new film titled 'Prem Keetanu'. Directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, the film, which also features Aafiya Sayed, Rakesh Bedi and Nikhil Vijay, is set to be released on Gandhi Jayanti 2026.

Described as a heartwarming and relatable entertainer, the film explores the aspirations, relationships and everyday struggles of young Indians. With humour and emotion at its core, Prem Keetanu is expected to offer a contemporary take on modern life and love, read a press note. Prem Keetanu marks the first production under Gaurav Verma's newly launched banner, Avanika Films, and is co-presented by Phars Films. As per the makers, Prem Keetanu is a story about the boys "Jinko college main na marks mile, na ummeed, na pyar, kuch mila to sirf dost aur khoob sare heartbreaks".

Veer Pahariya's Other Upcoming Projects

Veer also has the dark action thriller Naam - To Live Is War in his upcoming lineup. Presented by veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film will feature Veer alongside Varun Sharma, who is expected to step into a negative role for the first time. (ANI)