    Alia Bhatt craved Bengali delicacy 'nolen gur sandesh' during her pregnancy

    Alia Bhatt's nutritionist revealed that the star desired 'nolen gur sandesh' (a Bengali sweet) when she was pregnant. She had her first child, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022.

    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 10:30 AM IST

    When Alia Bhatt was pregnant with her first child, the star, who frequently spoke about her prenatal experience on social media, desired the Bengali delicacy nolen gur sandesh (a Bengali dessert consisting of dried milk and date palm jaggery).

    A celebrity nutritionist, Suman Agarwal discussed Alia Bhatt's pregnancy on The Pregnancy Podcast Show.She said, "I remember, throughout Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy she used to call for our Gur Sandesh which is Kolkata’s Nolen Gur Sandesh. Throughout the pregnancy, we have supplied that to her.''

    Also adding, "From the very beginning, I told myself that only if I was comfortable, will I push myself. Touchwood, my pregnancy didn’t hold me back physically. Yes, the first few weeks were slightly difficult as I had major exhaustion and nausea, but at that time, I didn’t talk about it because you are not supposed to say anything for the first 12 weeks, right? That’s what everybody says, so I had to keep that information to myself, but I was listening to my body."

    After giving birth to Raha, Alia spoke with TOI about her pregnancy. She stated, "I do not believe in restricting myself unless there is a physical impediment. I was pregnant, therefore there were numerous constraints since pregnancy is uncertain. I chose to live each day as it came and listen to my body. Of course, job is vital, but at that time, my kid and my health were my top priorities."

    Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt last appeared in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'. The actor will next appear in 'Jigra'.

