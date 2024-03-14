Laapataa Ladies: Salman Khan reviews Kiran Rao's film; here's what he said

Salman Khan recently watched Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' and enjoyed it. Khan also mentioned that his father loved the film as well. Salman got confused Laapataa Ladies as Kiran’s directorial debut, whereas the filmmaker made her debut with Dhobi Ghat in 2010.

Salman Khan gave an excellent review of Kiran Rao's recent film, Laapataa Ladies. The indie film, produced by Aamir Khan, stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. Salman turned to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express how much he enjoyed the flick. Salman claimed he viewed the film with his father, Salim Khan, and he, too, enjoyed it. However, his review had a major error. Salman mistook Laapataa Ladies for Kiran's directorial debut, when the filmmaker made her debut with Dhobi Ghat in 2010.

“Just saw Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it n so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath?” Salman Khan wrote to Kiran. Following the tweet, multiple social media users corrected him on his error. They reminded him that Dhobi Ghat was Kiran Rao's debut film and even said that Salman attended the premiere.

Just saw Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it n so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath ? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 13, 2024

“Bro u literally attended the function for her directorial debut Dhobhi Ghat 14 years ago ,” a post on X read, featuring a report about his appearance at the event. “This is Dhobi Ghat erasure,” added another. “Bhai ne bola to sahi hi he, congratulations Kiran on debut,” joked another. A section of the social media is also interested to see Salman work with Kiran.

The film is capturing hearts at every corner. From the moment it was released, it received rave accolades from reviewers, spectators, and celebrities alike.

The remarks and reviews for the film demonstrate the influence Kiran Rao's faultless narrative and directing have had on everyone's minds.

Aamir Khan Productions has once again demonstrated its command over great material with Laapataa Ladies. The picture has captivated moviegoers with its limitless comedy quotient. While it has humour and entertainment elements, it also shines attention on significant concerns concerning the country's women.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film, produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, is now in theatres. The script was written by Biplab Goswami and is based on an award-winning tale. Sneha Desai wrote the script and dialogue; Divyanidhi Sharma scribbled down the extra dialogues.