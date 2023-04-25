Alia Bhatt buys Rs 37 cr apartment in Pali Hill and two flats for Shaheen worth Rs 7.8 Cr- read details

Alia Bhatt paid Rs 37.80 crore for a 2,497 sq ft flat in Bandra's exclusive Pali Hill neighbourhood, near the Kapoor home on the same street. She also gave her sister Shaheen Bhatt two Juhu flats with a gift deed on the same day.

Alia Bhatt has been enjoying the responsibilities of a new mother with her daughter Raha Kapoor, whom she received in November last year, recently increased her assets. The 'Brahmastra' actor paid Rs 37.80 crore for a 2,497 sq ft flat in Bandra's exclusive Pali Hill neighbourhood, near to the Kapoor home on the same street. She also gave her sister Shaheen a Juhu flat with a gift deed on the same day.

According to papers obtained by IndexTap.com, the flat purchased measures 2,497 square feet and is located in the Aerial View Cooperative Housing Society Limited. Gold Street Mercantile Company Pvt Ltd is said to have bought the residential property. The agreement was registered on April 10, 2023, and a stamp duty of Rs 2.26 crore was paid.

According to the story, Alia gave two mansions to her sister Shaheen Bhatt via Prize Certificate. According to Zapkey.com, the flats are valued Rs 7.68 crore (market value) and are located in Gigi flats on AB Nair Road in Juhu, Mumbai. The first dwelling is 1,197 square feet, while the second flat is 889.75 square feet. "For the transaction, a stamp duty of Rs 30.75 lakh was paid." It has one parking space," according to the article.

Meanwhile, the actress was spotted leaving the city on Monday night at the Mumbai airport. For her late-night journey, the actress dressed down. Shaheen was also seen with her by the paparazzi. Earlier in the day, Alia made news when she uploaded a cute photo of Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha.

Alia will soon be seen in her Hollywood debut picture, Heart of Stone. Gal Gadot also appears in the film. She also has Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film, directed by Karan Johar, will also include Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in crucial roles. The film is set to be released on July 28. Apart from this, the actress also has Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

