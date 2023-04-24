Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Viral: 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' star Salman Khan caught smoking in public (Video)

    Salman Khan was caught cigarette smoking on the sets of Tiger 3. In the video, Salman sits with crew members on what looks like a rooftop and enjoys a smoke as he chats with them.

    Viral 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' star Salman Khan caught smoking in public (Video)
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

    A lot of Bollywood celebrities have recently been seen smoking cigarettes. Last year, Shah Rukh Khan made news for the same. A few weeks back, Ananya Panday was also spotted smoking at her sister's Alanna Panday's wedding. Now, Salman Khan was photographed smoking, which sparked a heated debate on social media.

    After a newly leaked footage appeared online, fans' excitement for Salman's imminent participation in Tiger 3 has risen. Fans have identified him as Avinash Singh Rathod and are overjoyed to see the actor having fun with the rest of the cast and crew. 

    Also Read: Why does Suniel Shetty feel 'scared' to voice out thoughts on social media? Here's what he said

    Fans are excited to spot Salman aka Avinash Singh Rathod. One wrote, “Diwali, please come fast", another wrote, “This will be the biggest comeback." the superstar may be seen in the footage smoking a cigarette while speaking with crew personnel. However, many advise Salman not to flaunt his habit in this manner since it would inspire younger generations to smoke.

    About Tiger 3:
    Tiger 3 is the third instalment of YRF's spy action thriller Ek Tha Tiger, released in 2012. The movie's teaser created a lot of interest among fans, and it will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Diwali 2023. Salman, Emraan Hashmi, and Katrina Kaif will play key roles in the film. Rumour has it that Shah Rukh Khan, who plays Pathaan in espionage, will appear in the film.

    Also Read: Fast and Furious 10: From cast to release date to plot and more; Here’s what we know

    Salman Khan, who previously portrayed RAW agent Tiger, suggested that he would enlist Pathaan in future operations, piqued fans' interest in Tiger 3. There is talk that Shah Rukh Khan, who plays Pathaan in the espionage universe, would play a minor part in Tiger 3. Meanwhile, Salman's recent film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, performs poorly at the box office.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2023, 12:53 PM IST
