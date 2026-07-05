Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh's new film 'Alpha' hit theatres on July 3. The movie was already getting mixed reviews, but now it's landed in a fresh controversy over a particular scene.

Soon after 'Alpha' was released, a bikini scene featuring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh went viral on social media. Some people are criticising the scene, calling it unnecessary for a spy movie, while others are defending the filmmakers. The movie, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, came out on July 3 and has been getting a mixed response from the audience.

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Amidst this, certain scenes from the film have gone viral, sparking a whole new debate. In the clip doing the rounds, both actresses are seen in swimwear, which has caused a major stir online. Some argue that a spy thriller has no place for such glamorous scenes. Others feel it's just a part of modern filmmaking. So far, the film's team has not released any official statement on the matter.

So, what's all the fuss about?

A clip showing Alia Bhatt and Sharvari walking out of the sea in swimwear is what's gone viral. Netizens are having a field day with it, and reactions are pouring in. However, it's important to note that these viral videos and clips might not be from the film's official promotions. We could not independently verify the authenticity of this content.

What is social media saying about the 'Alpha' scene?

Many users have shared their opinions about the film. For example, one user wrote, "For all the bikini lovers on the internet, YRF's 'Alpha' has a big attraction!" Another commented, "YRF has done what it always does. It's made it seem like a bikini scene is compulsory in a spy film."

Another user posted, "Is this a spy thriller or a swimsuit calendar? A good script doesn't need forced bikini shots for publicity. Female spies should be tough and dangerous, but YRF is still stuck on glamour. The focus should have been on the action." One post said, "The YRF Spy Universe's bikini tradition continues with 'Alpha'."

Someone else criticised the filmmaking, saying, "It seems the focus was only on close-up shots of the bikini. The storytelling itself is weak." While many users slammed these scenes, some came out in support of the film. They argued that glamorous and stylish scenes are a standard part of big-budget, modern spy movies. According to them, it's unfair to judge an entire film based on just one scene.

About the movie 'Alpha'

'Alpha' is the first female-led film in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. It's directed by Shiv Rawail and also stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The film's budget is reportedly between ₹100 and ₹125 crore. However, it has received terrible reviews from critics, with many calling it the weakest film in the YRF Spy Universe so far.