Nita Ambani received the AAPI Humanitarian Award in Florida, paying an emotional tribute to her late father on his 12th remembrance day. She was also honoured with the Key to the City of Tampa for her philanthropic work with Reliance Foundation.

Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani paid an emotional tribute to her late father, Ravindrabhai Dalal, while accepting the AAPI Humanitarian Award in Florida on his 12th remembrance day. On July 3, Nita Ambani was conferred the prestigious AAPI Humanitarian Award by the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) during a ceremony held in Tampa, Florida.

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A Daughter's Tribute

In her acceptance speech, Nita Ambani said, "Today is a deeply emotional day for me. It is my father, Shri Ravindrabhai Dalal's 12th remembrance day. Receiving this humanitarian award on this day feels profoundly meaningful because it's through him that I came to understand the true value of care and compassion at a very young age."

Recalling the values instilled in her by her father, she said, "He made me and my sister, who is also here today, believe that daughters are no lesser than sons, and that girls can also write their own destiny."

Nita Ambani went on to speak about her father's final years and how his illness shaped her life's work in healthcare. "In the final years of his life, he was critically ill. I couldn't change my father's suffering in those last years, but it became the foundation of everything I have tried to build in healthcare. For no amount of wealth in the world means anything if in the most vulnerable moments of your life, you cannot provide care for the people you love," she said.

Linking this personal experience to her institutional work, she added, "And that's why at the Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, our motto is Respect for Life. It is our vision to make world-class healthcare affordable and accessible to every Indian. This new medical building was a daughter's tribute to her father."

Dual Honours and Philanthropic Legacy

The award recognises her exceptional contributions across healthcare, education, sports, culture, and community development, while also acknowledging her steadfast commitment to serving society with compassion, dignity, and purpose.

In a further recognition of her humanitarian efforts, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor presented Nita Ambani with the Key to the City of Tampa, one of the highest civic honours in the United States.

The symbolic honour represents the city's gratitude and its tradition of opening its doors to individuals whose contributions have made a meaningful impact on humanity.

With that said, the dual honours underscore Ambani's enduring philanthropic legacy and her efforts through the Reliance Foundation to advance inclusive development and improve the lives of communities across multiple sectors.

(ANI)