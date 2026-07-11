Ali Fazal shared a handwritten note to thank fans for the success of his Prime Video series 'Raakh,' which became the platform's most-watched non-English title globally. He expressed gratitude for the love shown to his character, SI Jayprakash Jatav.

Actor Ali Fazal has penned a heartfelt handwritten note thanking fans for the love they have shown to his character, SI Jayprakash Jatav, in the Prime Video series 'Raakh.' The actor expressed gratitude after the crime thriller emerged as the platform's most-watched non-English title globally.

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'My Heart is Full': Fazal on Overwhelming Response

Sharing the note on social media, Fazal said he has been overwhelmed by the response the series has received over the past few weeks. Saying his heart was "full" after reading messages from viewers across the world, the actor thanked audiences for accepting his character despite his imperfections. "Last few weeks I've been reading so many messages from all over and my heart is full to say the least. Thank you for watching Raakh. Thank you for accepting SI Jayprakash Jatav, with all his flaws, his presence, his fears, his silences and his few words," he wrote.

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Fazal also reflected on the connection between actors and their audience, saying a performer's journey feels complete when a character finds a place in people's hearts. Calling the role "yours to keep," he said he would always remain grateful for the love shown to SI Jayprakash Jatav. "As actors our journey is near complete when characters find their homes in people's hearts. It's yours to keep now. Thank you for that. I'll always be grateful for it," he added.

About the Crime Thriller 'Raakh'

Set in late-1970s Delhi, 'Raakh' revolves around the aftermath of a brutal crime that leaves families devastated and an entire city living in fear. It is loosely inspired by the infamous Ranga-Billa case that shocked India in 1978.

Cast and Crew

Directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, created, written, and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi, the investigative thriller features Sonali Bendre, Ali Fazal, and Aamir Bashir in lead roles, along with Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. 'Raakh' is out on Prime Video. (ANI)