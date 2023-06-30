The Night Manager 2 Reviews: Is Aditya Roy, Sobhita, Anil Kapoor's show worth your time? Read THIS now

The Night Manager 2 Twitter Reviews: The Hindi-language version of John le Carré's novel The Night Manager, directed by Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, is receiving rave reviews from audiences and reviewers alike.

Twitter Reactions to The Night Manager 2: Sandeep Modi developed and directed the Hindi-language version of John le Carré's novel The Night Manager, which The Ink Factory and Banijay Asia produced. Priyanka Ghose served as the second director. Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, and Tillotama Shome shocked the internet with their performance in the Hindi web series in February of this year.

The creators opted to break the programme into two parts, released four months apart. The second instalment was released on June 29 and received a great reception from the audience.

The Night Manager Part 2 picks off where we left off. The hunt for Shelly Rungta, a weapons dealer on the run from an obnoxiously wealthy corporate mogul. Shelly and Shaan have established an alliance, which has stunned everyone, including Shelly's closest friends, but can this alliance last or will Shaan deceive him?

In the Sandeep Modi-produced Hindi web series, Aditya portrays former intelligence officer Shaan Sengupta, and Anil Kapoor plays the antagonist Shailendra Rungta. Let's see what the Twitterati have to say about 'The Night Manager 2'.

The highlight of this section is Aditya and Anil locking horns and repeatedly trying to double-cross one other. Sobhita Dhulipala as K and Tillotama as Lipika are both great as they bring their talents to the table.

The Night Manager 2 Screening:

It was a star-studded night in Mumbai as some of Bollywood's greatest personalities attended the screening of The Night Manager's season 2. The show's stellar cast arrived for the big night dressed to the nines. Sobhita dressed up in a pink gown for the event. She also posed openly with her co-star Tillotama Shome, who dressed in a modest white gown for the screening. Anil Kapoor appeared for the screening, looking as youthful as ever in a black suit. Aditya Roy Kapur smiled broadly as he walked the screening's red carpet.