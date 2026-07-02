Veteran actor Annu Kapoor looked back at his long 44-year journey in the entertainment world. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his brother Ranjit Kapoor, Prakash Jha, and the Azmi family, who supported him during his early career.

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor is looking back at his long journey of over four decades in the film world. As he marks 44 years in the industry, he made sure to thank everyone who helped him during his initial struggling days. In a chat with ANI, Kapoor specifically mentioned his elder brother Ranjit Kapoor, filmmaker Prakash Jha, and the Azmi family for their support.

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'They helped me get here'

Kapoor got nostalgic about his early days and the people who supported him. He said, "The first person who helped me get here was my elder brother, Ranjit Kapoor. He sent a message for me from Delhi, and it was Prakash Jha who gave it to me. I called him, and he just said, 'Go, Ranjit has called you'."

He further explained how his brother was the one who created opportunities for him in theatre. "I am here because of my elder brother, Ranjit Kapoor. He paved the way for me. He directed a play here, in which the legendary late Om Puri and I acted. The play was called 'An Enemy of the People', written by Henrik Ibsen. Ranjit Kapoor's contribution to my life is immense. Because of him, I got to know so many people who became a part of my life. I am very grateful to him. After him, it's definitely the Azmi family," Kapoor added.

The actor also paid tribute to the late Shaukat Kaifi, remembering her affection and encouragement. "I want to first name the late Shaukat Kaifi, also known as Shaukat Azmi. She gave me a lot of love and blessings. She supported me even back then. I used to call her 'Ammi'. She is Shabana Azmi's mother. Today, she is no longer in this world. May God rest her soul. I am also grateful to Shabana Azmi, her father, and her brother," he said.

Annu Kapoor's next film

On the work front, Annu Kapoor will next be seen in a comedy film titled 'Uttar Da Puttar'. The makers have already released the film's poster. It shows Kapoor sitting on a toilet placed on a huge Vastu-inspired wheel, hinting at the film's quirky concept.

'Uttar Da Puttar' is directed by Ravinder Siwach and based on a story by producer Sandeep Kapoor. The film's concept is that finding the "right direction" in life through Vastu can change one's fortune. The movie also stars Rukhsar Rehman, Brijendra Kala, Pavan Malhotra, Ishtiyak Khan, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Rajendra Sethi, Sumit Gulati, and Nitin Arora. 'Uttar Da Puttar' is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on July 24, 2026.