A day before 'Bhooth Bangla's release, Akshay Kumar paid tribute to his late co-star Asrani. In a heartfelt post on X, Kumar shared a picture from the sets, calling the film a salute to the legendary actor, whom he called a master of comedy.

A day before the release of his film 'Bhooth Bangla', Bollywood star Akshay Kumar on Wednesday paid a tribute to his co-star and legendary actor Asrani.

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Akshay Kumar's Heartfelt Tribute

Taking to X, Akshay shared a picture with Asrani from the sets of 'Bhooth Bangla' and penned a heartfelt note in his remembrance. "Sometimes a picture isn't just a fragment of memories... it captures an entire journey This picture is from the shoot of our Bhooth Bangla... My second-to-last film with Asrani ji. We did a total of 12 films together, and in every single one, I learned something new from him.. it was like a masterclass every single time. Comedy seemed so effortless when he did it, but in reality, it's a difficult art. Asrani ji was its master and will always remain so. Bhooth Bangla releases tomorrow... For me, this isn't just a film, it's a memory... it's a tribute... it's a salute to that legend Asrani ji, you'll always be remembered," he wrote.

Kabhi kabhi ek tasveer sirf yaadon ka tukda nahi hoti… ek poori journey ko samet leti hai ❤️ Yeh picture humari Bhooth Bangla ki shoot se hai...Asrani ji ke saath meri second last film. Total 12 films humne saath ki, aur har ek mein maine unse kuch naya seekha.. it was like a… pic.twitter.com/xaJKmV9O5l — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 15, 2026

A Look Back at Asrani's Legacy

Govardhan Asrani passed away on October 20, 2025, at the age of 84. He began his career in the 1960s and reached his peak in the 1970s, when he became one of the most dependable character actors of the time.

Iconic Roles and Memorable Performances

Some of his most memorable roles were in films like 'Mere Apne,' 'Koshish,' 'Bawarchi,' 'Parichay,' 'Abhimaan,' 'Chupke Chupke,' 'Chhoti Si Baat', and 'Rafoo Chakkar.'His other memorable films included 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa,' 'Dhamaal,' 'Bunty Aur Babli 2,' 'R... Rajkumar, 'All The Best,' and 'Welcome'. However, one of his most iconic performances remains his role as the eccentric jail warden in the 1975 classic 'Sholay,' which became a part of Indian pop culture and is still remembered today.

Foray into Writing and Direction

Asrani also ventured into writing and direction. In 1977, he wrote, directed, and acted in 'Chala Murari Hero Banne,' which received critical praise. He also directed films like 'Salaam Memsaab' (1979) and worked actively in Gujarati cinema, where he was equally popular. (ANI)