    Akshay Kumar to essay iconic role of Raju in awaited 'Hera Pheri 3' alongside Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty

    A piece of exciting news for ardent fans of the iconic Hera Pheri franchise is finally here. It got confirmed that Akshay Kumar will reprise his iconic role of Raju alongside Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in Hera Pheri 3.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 3:49 PM IST

    On seeing the iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala together for Hera Pheri 3, the staff at empire studio got emotionally overwhelmed and could not control their excitement.

    Now, finally, things are moving in the right direction with regards to the return of Khiladi to Hera Pheri 3. A source in his quote to a leading entertainment portal said, "On Saturday, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Firoz Nadiadwala had a long meeting at Empire Studios in Mumbai. It is the first time in years that the original team of Hera Pheri was in the same roof. In fact, on seeing them all together, the entire staff at Empire Studio got emotional and expressed their excitement."

    The source also shared that this meeting went on for a while. Everyone was excited and went down memory lane revisiting their journey with Raju, Shyam, and Baburao. The source in his quote to a leading entertainment portal adds, "The journey of Hera Pheri 1 in 1999 began in Empire Studios. Twenty-four years later, the first-ever official meeting for Hera Pheri 3 between the entire cast and producer happened at Empire Studio. The team also realised this. A core part of the conversation was about getting back together for the franchise at the same place where it all started. It is all coming together. Hopefully, we could hear an official announcement from the stakeholders soon."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    According to the source, the team is in talks with two directors. One of them, will be locked by the producer on board within the next ten to fifteen days. Shedding light on the same, he adds, "Once everything is in place, an official announcement can get made on the project. The things are fine right now. They are moving well in favour of the film happening with the original trio."

    Hera Pheri is among the most iconic franchises of Indian Cinema today. Raju, Shyam, and Baburao are the main aspects of pop culture. The iconic dialogues and even the character mannerisms have got so deeply imprinted in the hearts of fans and ardent film fanatics that Hera Pheri has struck the right chord in all aspects.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2023, 3:49 PM IST
