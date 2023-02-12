Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Reception: Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, attend starry bash

    First Published Feb 12, 2023, 11:01 PM IST

    After wrapping the Delhi reception bash with their family and closest friends, newly-wed couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's reception party in Mumbai at the St.Regis hotel was a starry affair.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Shershaah fame reel-life couple and global Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had a dreamy and fairy-tale-like wedding on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. 

    The new-wedded stars and real-life Bollywood power couple give couple goals to their ardent #SidKiara fans.

    ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani reception: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan to attend

     

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Newly wedded couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked mesmerizing at their reception party. The real-life power couple kept it classy and elegant. Sid wore a shimmery black blazer, black shirt, and pants ensemble outfit. Kiara wore a white satin plunging neckline shirt with a black-colored fish-styled long skirt and accessorized it with her diamond-emerald heavy neckpiece.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ludo star Abhishek Bachchan looked suave in an all-black blazer suit, shirt, and pant ensemble outfit at Sid Kiara wedding reception at St. Regis hotel in Mumbai.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Hegde arrived with his wife at the reception bash of Sid and Kiara. Ganesh Hegde wore an all-black outfit and his wife looked stunning in a dark green shimmery ensemble gown.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kajol arrived with hubby Ajay Devgn at the Sid Kiara wedding reception bash at St.Regis hotel in Mumbai. In the pic, Kajol hugged Sidharth Malhotra and congratulated him on his marriage while Ajay Devgn, looks happy in the background.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Kajol and her husband Ajay Devgn looked royal and regal as the power couple at the bash. Kajol wore a silver shimmer saree with a black shimmer blouse. She tied her hair with a fish clip into a half pony and enhanced her look with diamond earrings. Ajay Devgn looked dapper in a black shirt, grey blazer, and grey pants with transparent glasses on his eyes.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Newest mommy in B-town and global B-town star Alia Bhatt arrived at the reception with her closest friend and renowned bollywood filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Alia Bhatt looked stunning in her silver shimmer saree, while Ayan Mukerji looked stylish in his black blazer, shirt, and pants ensemble outfit.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Alia Bhatt turned up the oomph and glam factor with her silver shimmery saree at the Sidharth Kiara wedding reception soiree. Alia Bhatt accessorized her outfit with small circle-shaped diamond studs and wavy hair.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Filmmaker Ashutosh Govariker arrived at the Sidharth Kiara wedding reception bash with his wife. Ashutosh Govariker looked smart in a black blazer with black trousers and a white shirt, while his wife looked elegant in a dark maroon-colored shimmery gown.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Anupam Kher looked trendy in a classic black kurta with black custom-made pants. The kurta had a white lining with detailed work on it. He was smiling while posing for the paps at the reception bash.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Ishaan Khatter looked fashionable in a black open blazer and pants at the reception bash. He kept his hairs wavy and curly and enhanced his look with black shoes.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani looked happiest and were all smiles as the couple posed for the happy family picture with all the family members at their reception bash today.

    ALSO READ: 'Kudiye Ni Teri' song is out now; fans hail how Akshay Kumar, Mrunal Thakur's chemistry is 'on fire' mode

