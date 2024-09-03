Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar’s 'Sky Force' delayed to January 2025 after back to back flops

    Following a series of box office disappointments, Akshay Kumar's upcoming film 'Sky Force' has been postponed. Originally slated for release on October 2, 2023, the film will now hit theaters in January 2025.

    Akshay Kumar's 'Sky Force' delayed to January 2025 after back to back flops
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 3:57 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 3:57 PM IST

    Entertainment Desk. Akshay Kumar's recent box office performance has been lackluster, with his latest release, 'Khel Khel Mein,' failing to recoup its production cost. In light of these consecutive flops, there are reports that the release of his upcoming film, 'Sky Force,' has been postponed. Originally scheduled for release on October 2nd of this year, 'Sky Force' is now slated to hit theaters in January 2025.

    Akshay Kumar's String of Flops

    Since 2020, Akshay Kumar has only delivered two hit films, with the majority of his projects failing to impress at the box office. His 2020 releases, 'Laxmii' and 'Bell Bottom,' both flopped. While 2021 saw the release of 'Sooryavanshi' (a hit) and 'Atrangi Re,' 2022 proved to be a challenging year with 'Bachchhan Paandey,' 'Samrat Prithviraj,' 'Raksha Bandhan,' 'Cuttputlli,' 'Ram Setu,' and 'An Action Hero' all underperforming. In 2023, 'Selfiee,' 'OMG 2,' and 'Mission Raniganj' hit the screens, with only 'OMG 2' achieving success.

    2024 Also Proves Challenging for Akshay Kumar

    2024 has seen the release of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,' 'Selfiee,' and 'Khel Khel Mein,' all of which failed to make a mark at the box office. However, 'Stree 2,' released in August, in which Kumar has a cameo appearance, is enjoying considerable commercial success.

    Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Projects in 2024

    Following 'Khel Khel Mein,' Akshay Kumar had several films lined up for release in 2024. However, with the postponement of 'Sky Force,' his only confirmed release for the year is 'Welcome to the Jungle,' scheduled for a Christmas release. He will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again.' Looking ahead to 2025, Kumar has 'Shankara,' 'Hera Pheri 3,' 'Jolly LLB 3,' and a South Indian film titled 'Kanphata' in the pipeline.

