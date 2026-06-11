Akshay Kumar has finally spoken up about his retirement plans, and his answer has left everyone surprised. At the trailer launch of his new film, Welcome to the Jungle, the actor gave a hilarious reason why he can't quit acting just yet.

Akshay Kumar is currently in the limelight for his upcoming comedy film, Welcome to the Jungle. The movie's action-packed trailer was released on Thursday. The 4.10-minute trailer has created quite a storm on social media, though many fans seem a bit confused after watching it. The film features a massive star cast of around 30 actors alongside Akshay. Amidst all this, a video from the grand trailer launch event in Mumbai has gone viral, where Akshay is seen talking about his retirement from films. His answers to the media's questions were quite surprising.

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What did Akshay Kumar say about his retirement?

On Thursday, the trailer for Akshay Kumar's much-awaited comedy 'Welcome to the Jungle' was launched at a grand event in Mumbai, with almost the entire star cast present. During a media interaction, Akshay was asked when he plans to retire from films. He replied, "What happens is, I wake up at 4 am every morning. Then, after 5 seconds, I think that people must be waiting for me on the shoot. This happens every day, and it's been 36 years of thinking like this. If I take retirement, I'll have to do the work of an electrician, a dock worker, and other household chores. It's much better that I work."

When asked if he doesn't feel like spending time with his family, he said, "I have tried. But even my kids say, 'Papa, when are you going to work?'" A video of this interaction is now rapidly going viral on social media.

When will 'Welcome To The Jungle' release?

The film 'Welcome To The Jungle' is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on June 26. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie boasts a huge star cast of about 30 actors. The lineup includes Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Jackie Shroff, Daler Mehndi, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani, Urvashi Rautela, Farida Jalal, Krushna Abhishek, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Kiran Kumar, Zakir Hussain, the late Pankaj Dheer, Puneet Issar, Kiku Sharda, Feroz Khan, Sudesh Berry, and Vrihi Kodvara. Welcome to the Jungle is the third film in the 'Welcome' franchise. The first two films were massive box office successes, with the first part releasing in 2007 and the second in 2015.