Akshay Kumar revealed he has known co-star Tabu for 39 years, since their dance class days. The duo, last seen together in 'Hera Pheri', reunites after 25 years for the horror-comedy 'Bhooth Bangla', directed by Priyadarshan.

Akshay Kumar and Tabu's 39-Year-Old Bond

The fans of Akshay Kumar and Tabu first watched the beloved duo in the hit film 'Tu Chor Mai Sipahi' in 1996, but you will be surprised to know that their relationship dates back to the time before they even debuted in Bollywood. At the trailer launch of Bhooth Bangla in Mumbai on Monday, Akshay Kumar revealed that he met Tabu 39 years ago when they used to attend a dance academy together to learn dance.

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While addressing the media, Akshay Kumar recalled his initial meetings with Tabu before he debuted in Bollywood. "I would like to tell you all something about me and Tabu. I know Tabu from 39 years. We used to go dance academy togather to learn dance," said Akshay Kumar. "He used to pick me up on bike," added Tabu.

Reunion After 25 Years in 'Bhooth Bangla'

Tabu and Akshay last worked together in the film 'Hera Pheri', which was directed by Priyadarshan in 2000. The duo have come back together after 25 years to share the screen in the upcoming film 'Bhooth Bangla'. It is directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, late actor Asrani and others in the prominent roles.

Trailer Offers Glimpse into Horror-Comedy

The makers have finally shared the trailer of the movie today to offer a glimpse at the much-awaited reunion of Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar. The three-minute and three-second trailer opened with the introduction of a demon, Vadhusur, who has grown powerful since its emergence 1000 years ago. It was followed by the appearance of Akshay Kumar, whose eyes are on a lavish bungalow for sale which also appears to be haunted by the Vadhusur.

While Akshay is hell-bent on selling the property, several housemates experience paranormal activities in the house. Paresh Rawal was also seen giving warning to Akshay about the haunted property. The interaction between Akshay and Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani is nostalgic, as it aims to create the similar kind of slapstick comedy which was earlier seen in films like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' and 'Phir Hera Pheri'.

The trailer concluded with Akshay's physical combat with Vadhusur. Apart from the OG comedy actors, the film also stars Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi and Mithila Palkar in the lead role. While Akshay Kumar leads the charge, Tabu stands out as a surprise element in the film. Her presence in the sneak peek hints at a layered performance that blends humour with intrigue, adding an extra dimension to the narrative.

Release and Promotion

Balaji Motion Pictures shared the trailer on their Instagram handle today. They wrote, "Welcome to Bhooth Bangla. Yahan na toh log normal hain... Aur upar se Bangla bhi paranormal hai. (Here neither people are normal and the house is paranormal too) Enter at your own risk." The film is slated to release in theatres on April 16.