Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam passes away at 85; fans offer condolences

P Subramaniam, the father of Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, died on Friday morning. Twitter is flooded with condolences for him and his family.

Kollywood star Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam passed away on Friday morning. According to reports, his father died of age-related disease and would be cremated today at 10 a.m. at Chennai's Besant Naga Crematory. Further information about his death is unknown at this time. Twitter is flooded with sincere condolences for Ajith and his family's tragic death. He was 85 years old.

Soon after his father’s demise, Ajith and his family issued a joint statement and revealed that PS Mani died in sleep. “We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke of four years ago," a part of their statement read.

“We are comforted, at this time of grief, that he lived a good life and knew the undying love our mother, his partner of nearly six decades," the statement added.

The family also stated that PS Mani's last rites will be a 'family affair,' and they asked followers to accept their decision. "We hope that everyone who has experienced loss will accept our desire to grieve quietly and deal with his death with as much equanimity and decency as possible." The statement came to an end.

Meanwhile, Ajith's admirers have taken to social media to express their condolences and to wish the actor and his family strength. "Remain strong, "One of the supporters commented.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini were recently in Dubai with their children Anoushka and Aadvik. The former actress published a handful of holiday photos with Ajith, which quickly went viral. Until the bad news, the family had been enjoying a great time.

As reported, police have been sent to Ajith’s Besant Nagar house for security reasons.

Ajith Kumar has revealed his next project alongside Vignesh Shivan. Nevertheless, it was subsequently revealed that the film would not be made since Ajith is seeking a new director for his next project. The actor is working on his next project with filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni. But an official confirmation is still pending. The actor has yet to reveal anything about his upcoming film, AK62.