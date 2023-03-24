Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam passes away at 85; fans offer condolences

    P Subramaniam, the father of Tamil actor Ajith Kumar, died on Friday morning. Twitter is flooded with condolences for him and his family.

    Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam passes away at 85; fans offer condolences RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 24, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

    Kollywood star Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam passed away on Friday morning. According to reports, his father died of age-related disease and would be cremated today at 10 a.m. at Chennai's Besant Naga Crematory. Further information about his death is unknown at this time. Twitter is flooded with sincere condolences for Ajith and his family's tragic death. He was 85 years old.

    Soon after his father’s demise, Ajith and his family issued a joint statement and revealed that PS Mani died in sleep. “We are grateful for the care and support provided to him and our family by a number of medical professionals, especially following his debilitating stroke of four years ago," a part of their statement read.

    “We are comforted, at this time of grief, that he lived a good life and knew the undying love our mother, his partner of nearly six decades," the statement added.

    The family also stated that PS Mani's last rites will be a 'family affair,' and they asked followers to accept their decision. "We hope that everyone who has experienced loss will accept our desire to grieve quietly and deal with his death with as much equanimity and decency as possible." The statement came to an end.

    Meanwhile, Ajith's admirers have taken to social media to express their condolences and to wish the actor and his family strength. "Remain strong, "One of the supporters commented.

    Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar and his wife Shalini were recently in Dubai with their children Anoushka and Aadvik. The former actress published a handful of holiday photos with Ajith, which quickly went viral. Until the bad news, the family had been enjoying a great time.

    Ajith Kumar's father P Subramaniam passes away

    As reported, police have been sent to Ajith’s Besant Nagar house for security reasons. 

    Ajith Kumar has revealed his next project alongside Vignesh Shivan. Nevertheless, it was subsequently revealed that the film would not be made since Ajith is seeking a new director for his next project. The actor is working on his next project with filmmaker Magizh Thirumeni. But an official confirmation is still pending. The actor has yet to reveal anything about his upcoming film, AK62.

    Last Updated Mar 24, 2023, 11:34 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar no more: Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta, and Manoj Bajpayee give heart-felt tribute vma

    Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar no more: Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta, and Manoj Bajpayee give heart-felt tribute

    Parineeti Chopra's pictures with AAP MP Raghav Chadha spark dating rumors; know details

    Parineeti Chopra's pictures with AAP MP Raghav Chadha spark dating rumors; know details

    Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence after Kangana's jibe with cryptic note; here's what he said vma

    Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence after Kangana's jibe with cryptic note; here's what he said

    Jawan Will Nayanthara wear bikini just like Deepika Padukone in Pathaan? Read this RBA

    Jawan: Will Nayanthara wear bikini just like Deepika Padukone in Pathaan? Read this

    Ravi Dubey's look in Faraddayy gets thumbs up; social media users hail his transformation RBA

    Ravi Dubey's look in Faraddayy gets thumbs up; social media users hail his transformation

    Recent Stories

    14 political parties move SC alleging misuse of central probe agencies; seek pre-arrest guidelines AJR

    14 political parties move SC alleging misuse of central probe agencies; seek pre-arrest guidelines

    No Twitter Blue subscription Blue tick to be removed from April 1 gcw

    No Twitter Blue subscription? Blue tick to be removed from your account from April 1

    SC reverses 2011 verdict, says membership of banned outfit will make person liable to prosecution under UAPA

    SC reverses 2011 verdict, says membership of banned outfit will make person liable to prosecution under UAPA

    Lies part of Rahul Gandhi's politics, people will punish him': JP Nadda AJR

    'Lies part of Rahul Gandhi's politics, people will punish him': JP Nadda

    Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar no more: Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta, and Manoj Bajpayee give heart-felt tribute vma

    Filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar no more: Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta, and Manoj Bajpayee give heart-felt tribute

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon