Vodafone Idea Soars 22% Plus Top 10 Stock Market Gainers Today

1- Vodafone Idea Share Price

Gain - 22.35%

Current Price - 8.33 Rupees

2- Radiant Cash Manage Share Price

Gain - 19.98%

Current Price - 61.29 Rupees

3- Birla Cable Share Price

Gain - 18.75%

Current Price - 158.99 Rupees

4- Hester Biosc Share Price

Gain - 14.87%

Current Price - 1441.15 Rupees

5- Sakar Healthcare Share Price

Gain - 14.61%

Current Price - 242.67 Rupees

6- Paushak Ltd Share Price

Gain - 14.01%

Current Price - 5150.05 Rupees

7- Atul Auto Share Price

Gain - 13.32%

Current Price - 500.60 Rupees

8- Shri Bajrang Alliance Share Price

Gain - 11.98%

Current Price - 150.00 Rupees

9- DCM Shriram Industries Share Price

Gain - 11.75%

Current Price - 500.60 Rupees

10- Everlon Synth Share Price

Gain - 11.20%

Current Price - 123.40 Rupees

Disclaimer

Stock market investments are subject to all kinds of risks. Be sure to consult a good expert before investing in any stock

