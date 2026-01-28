Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, 66, was killed along with four others in a plane crash near Baramati airport. Singer Rahul Vaidya was among those who paid tribute, recalling his last meeting with the politician. An investigation is underway.

Tributes Pour In For Ajit Pawar

Tributes have been pouring in for politician Ajit Pawar, who lost his life in a plane crash on Wednesday. Expressing grief over Ajit Pawar's demise, singer Rahul Vaidya recalled his last meeting with the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He shared a video from an event where Ajit Pawar was seen enjoying Rahul's live performance. "This was on 6th DEC 2025 where ajit dada kept requesting his fav songs one after another for about 2 hours non stop! I never thought this would be the last time I met him.. An untimely goodbye that feels unreal and deeply personal. Ajit Dada Pawar Gone too soon, remembered forever. May your soul find peace, Dada. Om Shanti," Rahul posted. https://www.instagram.com/p/DUDadeOCPC3/

The Fatal Plane Crash

Ajit Pawar, 66, died this morning after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district. The plane crash-landed near the runway threshold, killing all five people on board the chartered plane. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant and two pilots.

The crash occurred around 8.48 am, and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau have dispatched probe teams to the site of the mishap to investigate.

Pawar was on his way to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

State Mourning Announced

Pawar is survived by his wife Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP and two sons, Jay and Parth Pawar.

The Maharashtra government has announced three days of state mourning.