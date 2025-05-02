The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned actor Ajaz Khan and Vibhu Agarwal, the CEO of Ullu App, following the circulation of a controversial clip from the reality show House Arrest. The summons, issued on Friday, come after the video, which allegedly depicts women being pressured into intimate acts on camera, went viral online.

Taking suo moto cognizance of the matter, the NCW criticized the Ullu platform for promoting explicit content and disregarding issues of consent. According to a statement posted on their official X account, the Commission expressed concern over the vulgar nature of the footage and announced that both the CEO and the show’s host are expected to appear on May 9.

The incident has sparked political reactions as well. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi reportedly brought the issue to the attention of the Parliamentary Standing Committee, while Barun Raj Singh, BJP’s Yuva Morcha in-charge for Bihar, is said to have urged Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take appropriate action.

The viral clip has also led to an outcry on social media. One user, posting under the name @Incognito_qfs, pointed out that Ullu TV had allegedly been promoting soft porn for several years. The user emphasized that such content was accessible even to children due to the lack of regulation on OTT platforms and called for governmental intervention against Ullu TV, Ajaz Khan, and other involved parties.

House Arrest, which streams on the Ullu App, is a reality show hosted by Ajaz Khan, a former participant in Bigg Boss.

This development follows an earlier move by the Centre on March 14, when it blocked 18 OTT platforms accused of streaming obscene and pornographic material. The banned platforms included Dreams Films, Voovi, X Prime, and 13MoodX, among others.