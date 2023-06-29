Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ajaz Khan on meeting Aryan Khan in Arthur Road jail: 'You wouldn't want even your enemy to go through this'

    In 2021, Ajaz Khan was detained at Arthur Road jail after being arrested in a drug-related offence. The actor said in a recent interview that he had met Aryan Khan and other well-known figures while imprisoned.

    After spending two years in prison, Bigg Boss 7 participant Ajaz Khan was finally granted bail in May. He was caught by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2021 as part of a drug case at the Mumbai airport. The NCB detained Ajaz after discovering 31 Alprazolam tablets, totaling 4.5 grammes in weight. Ajaz, who served two years in prison, recently reflected on the terrifying experience he had there in an interview. Although he admitted it was a difficult time, he claimed he only managed to survive for his family. As a result of his worry and depression, he said, he originally refused to visit his son in prison. But he claimed to have had paths with individuals like Raj Kundra and Aryan Khan. 

    In the jail, he met Aryan Khan, Raj Kundra, Anil Deshmukh, Sanjay Raut, and Armaan Kohli in the prison. Ajaz Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2021 as part of a drug investigation. After being detained, Ajaz stated that his only possessions were a handful of sleeping pills. Ajaz received bail after serving two years in jail.  Ajaz told Times Of India, “One day feels like a year inside the jail. I don't want to say anything about the person who made the case against me (refers to Sameer Wankhede), and the world is witnessing what's happening to him. I wish him good luck. I was considered guilty even before the verdict was pronounced. I was finally granted bail by the Supreme Court, but I was in jail for 26 months and I missed out on work and my son's growing-up years.”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    With 3500 detainees and a capacity for 800, the actor dubbed the Arthur Road jail as the most congested in the world. He said:  “Ek toilet mein 400 log jaate hain. Imagine the state of that toilet! I went through anxiety and depression. It was tough but I had to survive for my family, which comprises my 85-year-old father, wife, and son.”

    Following an NCB raid, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was imprisoned for 22 days on charges of conspiracy and alleged drug use. Later, he was freed and given a clean bill of health. Raj Kundra, a businessman and Shilpa Shetty's husband, was detained in a case involving pornography, on the other hand. According to sources, actor Armaan Kohli was arrested and sent to the Arthur Road jail after NCB found 1.2 grammes of cocaine at his home. Ajaz Khan told in the interview: "I met many people, including former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, Sanjay Raut, Armaan Kohli, Aryan Khan, and Raj Kundra, inside the jail. You wouldn't want even your enemy to go through this."

