Ajay Devgn joins Indian Street Premier League as Ahmedabad team owner, expressing excitement about nurturing India’s vast talent. Supported by Sachin Tendulkar, the league aims to spotlight grassroots cricket and upcoming sports heroes.

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn recently attended the press meet of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) alongside cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Expressing his excitement about the league, Devgn emphasized the importance of providing a strong platform for emerging talent in India.

"I'm very happy to be here and part of this family. When the tournament started, the idea excited me a lot. We are all grown up, our time we didn't have social media, we were more outdoors. The concept is very nice, and that has attracted me the most," Devgn said. He highlighted the vast pool of cricketing talent in the country and praised ISPL’s timing as perfect for unearthing new stars.

Official Owner of Ahmedabad Franchise

In August, Ajay Devgn was announced as the owner of the Ahmedabad franchise, marking his official entry into franchise cricket. The ISPL, India’s first tennis-ball T10 cricket league, launched in 2024, is backed by a powerful leadership group including Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar, Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar, Suraj Samat, and Minal Amol Kale.

A Passion for Grassroots Sports and New Formats

A passionate cricket enthusiast and strategic investor, Devgn’s involvement with ISPL follows his support for other sports ventures like tennis and MMA. His association with ISPL reinforces his commitment to promoting grassroots sports and new formats that spotlight raw, emerging talent.

Devgn on Cricket’s Cultural Impact and Future Stars

“Cricket is a game that unites everyone, and ISPL truly captures that raw, real spirit. Ahmedabad has always given me immense love and support. Just like cinema, cricket is a cultural phenomenon here, and I know there's so much untapped talent waiting to show their hard work and skill,” Ajay Devgn said.

He added, “Through our team in ISPL, I hope we can bring new heroes to the forefront. Sport has the power to change lives, and I'm looking forward to seeing the action unfold in Season 3.”

Star Power Boosts ISPL’s Appeal

Besides Devgn, Bollywood star Salman Khan will own the Delhi franchise in the upcoming season, promising a star-studded and exciting tournament ahead.