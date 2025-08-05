Bollywood actress Kajol celebrated her birthday with warm wishes from family and friends, including husband Ajay Devgn. Devgn posted a playful message on Instagram, acknowledging Kajol's tendency to roll her eyes

Bollywood actress Kajol turned a year older on Tuesday, receiving an outpouring of wishes from her family and friends. The latest to join the bandwagon is her husband, actor Ajay Devgn.

The 'Singham' star shared a short yet catchy birthday wish for Kajol, showcasing their playful banter in the post.

"Could say a lot, but you would still roll your eyes. So....happy birthday favourite," he wrote on Instagram.

<br>Ajay also shared two black-and-white pictures of his wife, including one from her early days, as Kajol appears visibly youthful. <br>He followed it up with a recent snap, capturing the actress in an ethnic ensemble. <br>Earlier, the couple's eldest kid, daughter Nysa, also shared an adorable wish for her mother. Uploading a picture with Kajol, Nysa wrote, "My mama's birthday."<br><img class="img-responsive" src="https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/ANI-20250805063501.jpg" alt=""><br>Meanwhile, many other Bollywood celebrities also extended greetings for Kajol. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Happy birthday dearest Kajol..always a laugh riot with you...lots of love always."<br><img class="img-responsive" src="https://aniportalimages.s3.amazonaws.com/media/details/ANI-20250805063512.jpg" alt=""><br>Rakul Preet Singh also shared her wishes and added, "Happy Birthday, Kajol Ma'am! May the year ahead unfold gently and bring what you seek from it."<br>Genelia Deshmukh, who shares her birthday with the 'Maa' star, also wished her "love and happiness."<br>On the work front, Kajol has been quite busy with her back-to-back releases. She began with Vishal Furia's fantasy drama, 'Maa', alongside Rohit Roy and Indraneil Sengupta.<br>The actress was last seen in the JioHotstar film 'Sarzameen', which premiered on July 25. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan.<br>On the other hand, Ajay Devgn's 'Son of Sardaar 2' recently opened in theatres, receiving a lukewarm response from the audience. Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the film included a star-studded cast of Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Mrunal Thakur, Chunky Panday, Deepak Dobriyal, and others.