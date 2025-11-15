Ajay Devgn’s shocking revelation about a skydiving tragedy he witnessed in his early years has left fans stunned. The actor recalled watching a man lose his life moments before his own jump, admitting he thought, “I was next.”

Ajay Devgn, who has taken up some daredevil stunts on screen, revealed an incident that shook him to the core in real life. Discussion of his early days in the film industry led the actor to recall a once horrifying skydiving experience in which he saw a man die just before his turn. The actor said the experience was one he has lived with ever since.

Ajay Devgn Reveals Terrifying Skydiving Incident

Ajay went on to say the incident occurred during skydiving opportunities he was offered in his childhood. What was supposed to be an adventurous experience turned into tragedy. From a waiting area, Ajay saw one of the divers before him have an aerial malfunction. Despite attempts to control the fall, he heard the thump of a diver who died because the parachute never opened.

“I was standing right there suited up waiting for my turn,” Ajay recounted. “Once I saw what happened, the only thing on my mind was: It was me next. That was pretty horrendous.”

Shaken But Pursuing The Dive

The second witness to the incident, Ajay Devgn, told that after the death, the organisers insisted that all the participants continue with the dive. They said that the malfunction was a 'rare one' and that it seldom happens. However, he claimed that the hardest thing was to step into the aircraft after what had just happened.

“It took a lot of courage just to get back into that plane,” he'd said. “I was reeling from what I saw. It was like time froze.”

Memory That Changed His Perspective

Ajay Devgn noted how that incident changed his view of stunts and adventure sports. While he does continue doing action scenes for all his films, he made sure to stress about how risks in real life are way more unpredictable and grimmer than any choreographed set piece.

"Because on a movie set, you have all the cables, harnesses, and experts monitoring every detail," he said. “There's no retake in real life. That incident reminded me how fragile life can be.”